Most Shops Compliant, Prices Stable: Euro Coordination Center Reports on Bulgaria’s Transition

Business | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 08:49
Bulgaria: Most Shops Compliant, Prices Stable: Euro Coordination Center Reports on Bulgaria’s Transition

Bulgaria has officially joined the eurozone, and authorities are now focusing on making the currency transition as transparent as possible. Vladimir Ivanov, head of the newly established Euro Coordination Center and chairman of the DCBT, outlined the center’s mission in an interview with bTV. Created by the Council of Ministers on December 30, the center is tasked with coordinating a smooth adoption of the euro, ensuring timely information on prices, monitoring compliance, and countering misinformation.

Ivanov emphasized that currently, there is widespread disinformation circulating about the introduction of the euro. Some political groups and NGOs, he said, are spreading unverified claims, particularly those opposed to the euro. He added that most recent alerts about alleged irregularities proved to be false, with over 90% of inspections showing no violations. Stores are reportedly well stocked with euros, and citizens have adapted to the change without major disruptions. Since early January, the center has received more than 1,500 calls through its hotlines, including contacts with the NRA, CPCo, and BFSA.

Looking ahead, Ivanov stated that 2025 is expected to be a year of market stabilization. Despite challenging conditions and high prices for fruits, price fluctuations remain minor, with annual inflation projected below 2%. The Euro Coordination Center will concentrate on service sectors, where businesses have been known to round up prices following the euro’s introduction. Penalties for violating the Euro Introduction Act range from 5,000 BGN (€2,550) to 200,000 BGN (€102,000), depending on the frequency and severity of the violation.

Ivanov also highlighted that competitive promotions have led to significant reductions in some products’ prices. For instance, sugar is now sold for a third less than in 2022, and certain stores have lowered oil prices as well. He concluded that overall market behavior has remained stable, and citizens are adapting well, provided they stay informed and rely on verified information.

Source: bTV

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurozone, Bulgaria, euro, prices

Related Articles:

Banks and Post Offices in Bulgaria Face Scrutiny Over Euro Conversion

By law, banks in Bulgaria are allowed to accept all coins and levs for conversion into euros, with the exchange remaining free of charge until June 30

Business » Finance | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Sofia Property Market Set for Price Rises in 2026 Despite Falling Transactions

Property prices in Sofia are expected to continue their upward trend in 2026, even as the number of completed transactions declines, according to real estate expert Dr. Georgi Yankov

Business » Properties | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 16:00

Bulgaria Becomes Turkey’s Top Balkan Export Partner, Surpassing Greece

In 2025, Bulgaria emerged as Turkey’s second largest export destination among its neighboring countries and ranked first in the Balkans, significantly ahead of Greece

Business » Industry | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00

Bulgaria Conducts 400 Daily Inspections to Ensure Smooth Euro Transition

Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is proceeding smoothly, with all relevant institutions having planned carefully for the change, Deputy Finance Minister Metodiev told

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 14:00

Euro Transition Underway: Bulgaria's National Bank Destroys Stotinki, Citizens Urged to Exchange Cash

Finance expert Levon Hampartzumyan provided details on the current circulation of euro coins in Bulgaria, describing the physical volume of coins as equivalent to around 350 fully loaded 20-ton trucks

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 13:00

Where Do Bulgaria’s Leva and Stotinka End Up? Destroyed

As Bulgaria transitions to the euro, all withdrawn leva banknotes and stotinka coins will be permanently destroyed to prevent any risk of fraud or reuse

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgarian Withdraw Over a Third of Leva as Euro Exchange Accelerates

On the first working day of 2026, January 5, Bulgarians exchanged around 3.5 million leva for euros, marking continued progress in the country’s currency transition

Business » Finance | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 08:30

Bulgarian National Bank Steps In as Banks Break Euro Exchange Rules

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has stepped in to address reports of commercial banks imposing unauthorized fees and restrictions on the exchange of leva to euros

Business » Finance | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 15:10

Bulgaria Adopts Euro: No Price Shock or Income Drop, Experts Say

The initial days of Bulgaria’s euro adoption are proceeding without major issues, according to Nikolay Valkanov, Executive Director of the Association for Modern Trade,

Business | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 13:00

First US LNG Cargo for Bulgaria in 2026 Reaches Alexandroupolis Terminal

The first shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States intended for Bulgaria in 2026 has already reached the LNG terminal in Alexandroupolis

Business » Energy | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 10:03

Where Crypto Demand Is Growing in Bulgaria in 2026

Bulgaria’s crypto scene is finally maturing.

Business » Finance | January 5, 2026, Monday // 17:22

Bulgarian Stock Exchange Opens Strong in Euro Trading, Signaling Growth Cycle

All indices on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange opened strongly in their first session measured in euros, showing gains across the board

Business » Finance | January 5, 2026, Monday // 14:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria