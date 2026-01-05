Sofia’s Chief Architect Quits Amid 'Illegal' Structure and Political Roadblocks

Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova has officially stepped down from her position, confirming the news to Bulgarian media and posting the announcement on her personal Facebook account. Panayotova cited a series of professional and systemic issues as the reasons behind her resignation, describing the situation as increasingly untenable.

In her statement, she emphasized the lack of political support for her vision and mission, which she believed had initially aligned with the city administration. “Instead of a will for reform, I encountered retreat, indecision, and an unwillingness to take responsibility,” she said. She also criticized the creation of a new administrative structure, calling it illegal and asserting that it prevented the chief architect from exercising legally mandated powers. According to Panayotova, this structure reduced the role of the chief architect to a largely symbolic position, where expert input and professional judgment were routinely ignored.

Panayotova pointed to the systematic sidelining of professional arguments, absence of a clear development strategy consistent with legal frameworks, and administrative chaos as further reasons for her resignation. She stated that she could no longer legitimize a system that replaced expertise with bureaucratic procedures, signaling, and attempts to silence professional opinion.

She underscored her dedication to the public good, stating that her work was motivated by the welfare of Sofia and its residents rather than personal gain. Panayotova stressed that she did not want city funds wasted on legal costs, disciplinary proceedings, or settlements, reiterating her commitment to integrity and public interest.

The political organization Spasi Sofia described Panayotova’s resignation as a foreseeable outcome, linking it to what they consider a rigged appointment process related to Mayor Terziev. The party criticized the competition for chief architect as predetermined, lacking genuine professional debate or transparency. According to Spasi Sofia, the process relied on arbitrary measures such as a lie detector test rather than substantive qualifications or vision.

Boris Bonev, chairman of Spasi Sofia, warned that Panayotova’s departure raises serious concerns about major urban development projects planned in the city, including the 215-meter building near Paradise, a hotel skyscraper in the same area, residential projects along the Dragalevska River, and Artex developments in Triaditsa and Mladost districts. He stressed that the replacement of four chief architects within half a mayoral term highlights institutional instability and the risk of decisions being driven by private rather than public interests.

Spasi Sofia concluded that the chief architect plays a central role in safeguarding public interest, the urban environment, and Sofia’s long-term development. They argued that appointments made without transparency, trust, or vision undermine the position, paving the way for administrative chaos and overdevelopment.

Panayotova’s resignation leaves open critical questions about the future of Sofia’s urban planning policies, including the approval process for controversial projects and accountability for decisions affecting the city’s infrastructure and residents’ quality of life.