No, Paid Parking Prices in Sofia Haven’t Doubled...Yet: State Media Misleads Citizens

Sofia and Alexander Top the Lists of Bulgaria’s Most Popular Baby Names in 2025
In Bulgaria, Sofia and Alexander have emerged as the most popular names for newborn girls and boys in 2025, marking a shift in naming trends
Contrary to reports circulating in the media today, January 5, there have been no changes to the paid parking zones or prices in Sofia. The Center for Urban Mobility confirmed that both the hourly rates and the territorial scope of the zones remain the same. Citizens are urged to verify information through official channels to avoid being misled.
Some media outlets, including state media BNR and BNT, claimed that paid parking in Sofia would double in price and expand to additional neighborhoods. According to those reports, the blue zone would extend beyond the city center to areas including Macedonia Square, Russian Monument Square, Kriva Reka, Ivan Vazov, the lower part of Lozenets, Yavorov, and sections of Oborishte Street. The green zone was said to gradually expand to neighborhoods such as Banishora, Lagera, Reduta, Geo Milev, Iztok, Izgrev, Dianabad, part of Studentski Grad, and part of Poduyane.
These reports also mentioned the introduction of a new yellow zone in Bankya, active only on weekends and holidays, with a rate of 0.50 euros per hour, designed to manage weekend traffic and protect green and pedestrian areas. Electric vehicle incentives, including free parking for the first three hours, were also cited.
However, the Center for Urban Mobility emphasized that all of these changes are not yet in effect. The previous court ruling by the Sofia City Administrative Court in November halted any modifications to the parking regulation, and no adjustments have been applied as of January 5.
Citizens are encouraged to rely on official updates from the Sofia City government and the Center for Urban Mobility to avoid confusion and misinformation.
The exchange of levs into euros is proceeding smoothly at branches of “Bulgarian Posts,” according to retired Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov.
Weather warnings are in force across Bulgaria for Yordanovden, January 6, due to strong winds and hazardous ice conditions.
Mandatory vehicle third-party liability insurance in Bulgaria is set to become more expensive again in the opening days of 2026, with price increases estimated at around 8 to 10 percent
In the Yambol region, most villages continue to conduct shopping primarily in leva, with euros available only in limited amounts
In Bulgaria, the cost of water is reaching record levels in certain regions, with residents of Silistra and Razgrad facing the highest prices in the country
In Bulgaria, Sofia and Alexander have emerged as the most popular names for newborn girls and boys in 2025, marking a shift in naming trends
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence