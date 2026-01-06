Strong Winds and Ice Threaten Parts of Bulgaria as Yellow Code Covers 16 Regions

Former Deputy PM and Economist: 'We Haven’t Been This Rich Since Khan Asparuh' as Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone
Former Deputy Prime Minister and economist Nikolay Vassilev has described Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone as a historic achievement
A yellow weather warning has been issued for a total of 16 regions across Bulgaria due to hazardous conditions expected today, according to information published by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.
Fourteen of the regions are under alert for strong winds. These include Burgas, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sliven, Sofia City, Sofia Region, Targovishte, Haskovo, Shumen and Yambol. Meteorologists warn that wind gusts in these areas may reach speeds of up to 90 km/h, posing risks to infrastructure, transport and outdoor activities.
The impact of the severe weather was already felt on Sunday. Due to powerful winds, the BG Alert warning system was activated in the municipality of Samokov. At Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport, several flights were either diverted to other airports or cancelled altogether as conditions deteriorated.
Separately, a yellow code has also been declared for ice formation in two northwestern regions, Vidin and Montana. Authorities caution that icy surfaces could create dangerous conditions for drivers and pedestrians, especially during the morning hours.
Weather warnings are in force across Bulgaria for Yordanovden, January 6, due to strong winds and hazardous ice conditions.
Cloud cover will dominate across the country at the start of the first working week. Rain is expected in several areas, mainly in Northern Bulgaria and across the Rila and Rhodope mountains.
January opens with unseasonably mild temperatures but unsettled and windy conditions across Bulgaria. On Friday, January 2, atmospheric pressure will continue to fall and stay below the usual levels for this time of year, signalling an active weather patt
Bulgaria will enter 2026 with mostly stable winter weather, marked by sunshine, wind and low temperatures in the opening days of the new year.
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a combined orange and yellow wind warning covering nearly all of Bulgaria, signaling strong and potentially hazardous winds
Snow and ice are complicating traffic conditions across nearly the entire country, with multiple incidents reported and authorities urging drivers to exercise extreme caution.
