Strong Winds and Ice Threaten Parts of Bulgaria as Yellow Code Covers 16 Regions

A yellow weather warning has been issued for a total of 16 regions across Bulgaria due to hazardous conditions expected today, according to information published by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Fourteen of the regions are under alert for strong winds. These include Burgas, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sliven, Sofia City, Sofia Region, Targovishte, Haskovo, Shumen and Yambol. Meteorologists warn that wind gusts in these areas may reach speeds of up to 90 km/h, posing risks to infrastructure, transport and outdoor activities.

The impact of the severe weather was already felt on Sunday. Due to powerful winds, the BG Alert warning system was activated in the municipality of Samokov. At Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport, several flights were either diverted to other airports or cancelled altogether as conditions deteriorated.

Separately, a yellow code has also been declared for ice formation in two northwestern regions, Vidin and Montana. Authorities caution that icy surfaces could create dangerous conditions for drivers and pedestrians, especially during the morning hours.