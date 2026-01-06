Cloudy and Rainy Start to the Week in Bulgaria, Sharp Cooling and Snow Later

Cloud cover will dominate across the country at the start of the first working week. Rain is expected in several areas, mainly in Northern Bulgaria and across the Rila and Rhodope mountains. In the far northwestern parts, precipitation will gradually mix with snow and may turn into snowfall.

In the eastern regions and north of the mountainous areas, a southerly to southwesterly wind will temporarily strengthen, keeping temperatures unusually mild for early January. Daytime highs there will reach between 14° and 16°. In much of the Danube Plain, winds will be weak and in many places will calm completely. Temperatures in these areas will show little daily variation, remaining close to or slightly above 0°. In Sofia, afternoon values will be around 12°.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will also remain overcast, though rainfall is unlikely. A moderate, at times strong, south-southwesterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will range from 13° to 17°. Sea water temperatures will be between 9° and 11°, with waves reaching 2 to 4 on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountains, cloudy conditions will prevail throughout the day. Snowfall is expected in some locations, while below 1,800 meters precipitation will fall mainly as rain. Winds will be strong to stormy from the southwest. At around 1,200 meters above sea level, maximum temperatures will be close to 8°, while at 2,000 meters they will drop to about 2°.

Cloudy weather will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain will occur in places, with the eastern half of the country again seeing stronger south-southwesterly winds and unusually high temperatures. Minimum values there will reach 10° to 12°, while daytime highs may climb to 16°–18°. In the northwest, winds will remain very light or calm, with temperatures staying near 0° throughout the day and a continued risk of icy conditions.

Late Wednesday night into Thursday, a cold front will cross Bulgaria. Winds will shift to the northwest and intensify, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures. Precipitation will accompany the front, with rain turning into snow in many areas as colder air moves in. By Friday morning, precipitation will end, and cloud cover will gradually break and decrease. Winds will weaken and turn westerly, later southwest, while temperatures will be significantly lower compared to the previous days.