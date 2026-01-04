Cucumber and Tomato Prices Surge As Most Food Items Become Cheaper in Bulgaria

Most Shops Compliant, Prices Stable: Euro Coordination Center Reports on Bulgaria’s Transition
Bulgaria has officially joined the eurozone, and authorities are now focusing on making the currency transition as transparent as possible
More basic food products ended the year with price declines than increases, according to data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets for the period December 22 to 30, 2025. Despite this broader downward trend, the overall market price index moved higher, driven mainly by sharp increases in the prices of certain vegetables, most notably cucumbers and tomatoes.
The market price index, which tracks wholesale food prices nationwide, rose by 0.5 percent over the period, climbing from 2.378 to 2.390 points, data cited by BTA show. The reference base of the index, set at 1.000 points, dates back to 2005.
Vegetables
Vegetables recorded the most pronounced price movements. Cucumbers posted the steepest increase among all monitored products, rising by 11.66 percent to 2.54 euros per kilogram, or about 4.97 BGN. Tomatoes also became significantly more expensive, gaining 8.79 percent to 1.71 euros per kilogram, roughly 3.35 BGN. Zucchini followed with an increase of 5.08 percent to 1.21 euros per kilogram, or around 2.37 BGN. Smaller price rises were registered for cabbage, up 2.12 percent, and onions, up 0.22 percent.
At the same time, several vegetables became cheaper. Green peppers saw the sharpest decline, falling by 7.62 percent to 1.14 euros per kilogram, approximately 2.23 BGN. Carrot prices dropped by 3.78 percent to 0.55 euros per kilogram, about 1.08 BGN, while potatoes were down 3.02 percent to 0.46 euros per kilogram, or close to 0.90 BGN. Red peppers recorded a marginal decrease of 0.07 percent to 1.39 euros per kilogram, around 2.72 BGN.
Fruits
Price reductions dominated the fruit category. Lemons fell by 3.91 percent to 1.53 euros per kilogram, or roughly 2.99 BGN. Apples became cheaper by 2.27 percent, reaching 1.10 euros per kilogram, about 2.15 BGN, while oranges declined by 0.87 percent to 1.17 euros per kilogram, close to 2.29 BGN.
Bananas were the only fruit to register an increase, rising by 1.72 percent to 1.39 euros per kilogram, equivalent to around 2.72 BGN.
Dairy products
Price changes in dairy products remained limited. Vitosha-type yellow cheese edged up by 0.09 percent to 9.44 euros per kilogram, or about 18.47 BGN. Yogurt with fat content of 3 percent and above increased by 2.90 percent to 0.73 euros for a 400-gram container, roughly 1.43 BGN.
In contrast, cow’s white cheese became slightly cheaper, with its price down 0.20 percent to 6.01 euros per kilogram, around 11.76 BGN. Fresh milk dropped by 1.35 percent to 1.19 euros per liter, or approximately 2.33 BGN. Butter in 125-gram packages also declined, falling by 2.10 percent to 1.52 euros per piece, about 2.97 BGN.
Meat and eggs
The meat and egg category saw overall price decreases. Frozen chicken meat fell by 1.38 percent to 3.52 euros per kilogram, roughly 6.89 BGN. Eggs, size M and sold in bulk, dropped by 2.33 percent to 0.21 euros per piece, or about 0.41 BGN.
Cereals and staple foods
Among staple foods, flour type 500 recorded a price increase of 0.66 percent to 1.78 euros per kilogram, around 3.48 BGN. Sunflower oil also rose, gaining 0.43 percent to 1.68 euros per liter, or approximately 3.29 BGN.
The most notable decline in this group was seen in sugar, which fell by 2.96 percent to 0.90 euros per kilogram, about 1.76 BGN. Prices of lentils dropped by 2.28 percent to 2.11 euros per kilogram, roughly 4.13 BGN, while ripe beans fell by 2.03 percent to 2.13 euros per kilogram, about 4.17 BGN. Rice also became cheaper, decreasing by 0.72 percent to 1.69 euros per kilogram, or around 3.31 BGN.
Contrary to reports circulating in the media today, January 5, there have been no changes to the paid parking zones or prices in Sofia.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for a total of 16 regions across Bulgaria due to hazardous conditions expected today, according to information published by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
Cloud cover will dominate across the country at the start of the first working week. Rain is expected in several areas, mainly in Northern Bulgaria and across the Rila and Rhodope mountains.
Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone has triggered a wave of consumer alerts over suspected price manipulation, with watchdog groups warning that some traders are exploiting confusion during the early days of the transition
In Yambol, both customers and merchants are gradually adapting to the use of the euro, although some challenges remain. Many shoppers report that transactions are going smoothly. “No, there is no problem at all, none!” said one customer after shopping.
The municipal carrier Burgasbus has denied any violation of the Euro Introduction Act following an inspection by the National Revenue Agency (NRA), which noted a 4 percent increase in the price of tickets purchased in cash on board the buses
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence