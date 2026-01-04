Cucumber and Tomato Prices Surge As Most Food Items Become Cheaper in Bulgaria

More basic food products ended the year with price declines than increases, according to data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets for the period December 22 to 30, 2025. Despite this broader downward trend, the overall market price index moved higher, driven mainly by sharp increases in the prices of certain vegetables, most notably cucumbers and tomatoes.

The market price index, which tracks wholesale food prices nationwide, rose by 0.5 percent over the period, climbing from 2.378 to 2.390 points, data cited by BTA show. The reference base of the index, set at 1.000 points, dates back to 2005.

Vegetables

Vegetables recorded the most pronounced price movements. Cucumbers posted the steepest increase among all monitored products, rising by 11.66 percent to 2.54 euros per kilogram, or about 4.97 BGN. Tomatoes also became significantly more expensive, gaining 8.79 percent to 1.71 euros per kilogram, roughly 3.35 BGN. Zucchini followed with an increase of 5.08 percent to 1.21 euros per kilogram, or around 2.37 BGN. Smaller price rises were registered for cabbage, up 2.12 percent, and onions, up 0.22 percent.

At the same time, several vegetables became cheaper. Green peppers saw the sharpest decline, falling by 7.62 percent to 1.14 euros per kilogram, approximately 2.23 BGN. Carrot prices dropped by 3.78 percent to 0.55 euros per kilogram, about 1.08 BGN, while potatoes were down 3.02 percent to 0.46 euros per kilogram, or close to 0.90 BGN. Red peppers recorded a marginal decrease of 0.07 percent to 1.39 euros per kilogram, around 2.72 BGN.

Fruits

Price reductions dominated the fruit category. Lemons fell by 3.91 percent to 1.53 euros per kilogram, or roughly 2.99 BGN. Apples became cheaper by 2.27 percent, reaching 1.10 euros per kilogram, about 2.15 BGN, while oranges declined by 0.87 percent to 1.17 euros per kilogram, close to 2.29 BGN.

Bananas were the only fruit to register an increase, rising by 1.72 percent to 1.39 euros per kilogram, equivalent to around 2.72 BGN.

Dairy products

Price changes in dairy products remained limited. Vitosha-type yellow cheese edged up by 0.09 percent to 9.44 euros per kilogram, or about 18.47 BGN. Yogurt with fat content of 3 percent and above increased by 2.90 percent to 0.73 euros for a 400-gram container, roughly 1.43 BGN.

In contrast, cow’s white cheese became slightly cheaper, with its price down 0.20 percent to 6.01 euros per kilogram, around 11.76 BGN. Fresh milk dropped by 1.35 percent to 1.19 euros per liter, or approximately 2.33 BGN. Butter in 125-gram packages also declined, falling by 2.10 percent to 1.52 euros per piece, about 2.97 BGN.

Meat and eggs

The meat and egg category saw overall price decreases. Frozen chicken meat fell by 1.38 percent to 3.52 euros per kilogram, roughly 6.89 BGN. Eggs, size M and sold in bulk, dropped by 2.33 percent to 0.21 euros per piece, or about 0.41 BGN.

Cereals and staple foods

Among staple foods, flour type 500 recorded a price increase of 0.66 percent to 1.78 euros per kilogram, around 3.48 BGN. Sunflower oil also rose, gaining 0.43 percent to 1.68 euros per liter, or approximately 3.29 BGN.

The most notable decline in this group was seen in sugar, which fell by 2.96 percent to 0.90 euros per kilogram, about 1.76 BGN. Prices of lentils dropped by 2.28 percent to 2.11 euros per kilogram, roughly 4.13 BGN, while ripe beans fell by 2.03 percent to 2.13 euros per kilogram, about 4.17 BGN. Rice also became cheaper, decreasing by 0.72 percent to 1.69 euros per kilogram, or around 3.31 BGN.