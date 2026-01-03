Euro Transition Brings Mixed Experiences for Customers and Traders in Yambol

In Yambol, both customers and merchants are gradually adapting to the use of the euro, although some challenges remain. Many shoppers report that transactions are going smoothly. “No, there is no problem at all, none!” said one customer after shopping.

Shopkeepers acknowledge difficulties, but for now they consider them manageable. Some have encountered confusion over how to give change. One merchant explained, “At first, I started giving them back in euros, but then they said I should give back whatever I was given. There are customers who get confused. Here is a typical example. I can give her pennies, but she doesn’t want them because she is worried.”

Exchange offices are facing more significant issues. One owner noted, “I have very big problems because there is no euro, and some of the shops only want euros. I guess things will get better when the banks open.” Inspections also revealed that some ATMs are empty, further complicating access to cash. In some cases, certain outlets, like lottery shops, insist on payments in euros only, which adds to the confusion for locals.

Meanwhile, Burgas is seeing growing interest from foreign investors following Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone. Regional governor Vladimir Krumov told BNR that Chinese, European, and American companies are evaluating opportunities to set up production facilities around the former military airport at Ravnets and near the Banevo district.

In addition, a long-delayed infrastructure project in the region is expected to move forward this year: the modernisation and expansion of the Malko Turnovo border checkpoint. The upgrade will include a dedicated lane and counter for heavy goods vehicles, which currently cross the Bulgarian–Turkish border at Lesovo. These developments signal a potential boost in both investment and trade in the region following the euro adoption.