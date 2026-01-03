Controversy Over Burgas Bus Fares: Company Says Increase Approved, NRA Flags 4% Rise

The municipal carrier Burgasbus has denied any violation of the Euro Introduction Act following an inspection by the National Revenue Agency (NRA), which noted a 4 percent increase in the price of tickets purchased in cash on board the buses.

Since the start of the year, a single public transport ticket in Burgas costs 80 euro cents (1.56 leva), up from 77 euro cents (1.50 leva) on December 31. The National Revenue Agency (NRA) inspector flagged this rise as a potential violation by the transport company.

Burgasbus has stressed that the fare adjustment was planned months in advance and justified by economic factors. They also note that the increase only applies to tickets purchased directly on the bus, while the price of transport cards remains unchanged.

Anna Miteva, Communications Director at the NRA, explained that the 4% rise, from 77 to 80 euro cents, is viewed as an unjustified price increase, resulting in an act being issued against the company. She added that fines for a first violation can reach up to 10,000 leva (€5,115), and up to 20,000 leva (€10,230) for a second offense. “This is not mere rounding,” she said. “A 4% increase is a 4% increase. The law requires rounding to favor the customer.”

Burgasbus manager Eng. Petko Dragnev defended the adjustment, saying that in September 2025, the company presented a detailed report to the Municipal Council outlining the economic reasoning, including prior inflation, upcoming bank card payment systems, the construction of a photovoltaic park, and plans to purchase new buses. The council approved the increase for tickets bought on board, while all other fares remained unchanged.

Eng. Petko Dragnev, manager of Burgasbus, emphasized that the company believes no infringement occurred. “The inspection was conducted, and the findings were recorded in the protocol. We are obliged to submit supporting documents to clarify our actions,” Dragnev said.

He explained that Burgasbus operates under a public service contract with the Municipal Council and the Municipality of Burgas. The contract requires the company to present a financial framework each September, outlining projected expenses, revenues, and potential adjustments to the tariff plan.

“In September 2025, we submitted a detailed memorandum to the Municipal Council explaining our proposed parameters. We highlighted inflation trends in recent years, the upcoming introduction of card payments on buses, plans for a photovoltaic park, and the procedure for acquiring new vehicles,” Dragnev noted.

The Municipal Council approved an increase only for tickets purchased directly on board the bus, while all other fares remained unchanged. Some rates, such as night line fares and irregular passenger tickets, were even slightly reduced due to rounding adjustments designed to benefit passengers.

The adjustment came into effect on January 1, before the implementation of card-based payments, which Dragnev indicated “will eventually replace paper tickets entirely.” He added that these figures are essential for the company’s operational stability and stressed that the Municipal Council, as Burgasbus’s principal, was fully informed and approved the change.

Burgasbus also stated that it would appeal any potential formal act, providing all necessary documentation to justify the price adjustment. At present, the company has not received an official act from the NRA and is only required to submit supporting financial evidence.