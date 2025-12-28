A somber moment for Bulgarian sport: Dimitar Penev, one of the most celebrated figures in the history of Bulgarian football, passed away this morning at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. In recent days his health had worsened, and he died prior to noon on January 3.

Penev’s name is synonymous with the golden era of Bulgarian football. As both a player and a coach, he achieved extraordinary success, leaving an indelible legacy at club and national level. Born in the village of Mirovyane on July 12, 1945, Penev began his professional career with Lokomotiv (Sofia) before establishing himself as a dominant central defender with CSKA Sofia, where he played 364 league matches and scored 25 goals. During his playing career he won a total of 13 domestic trophies and was twice voted Bulgarian Footballer of the Year. He also earned 90 caps for the national team and represented Bulgaria at three World Cups (1966, 1970 and 1974).

Transitioning seamlessly into coaching, Penev rose to prominence off the pitch as well. He guided CSKA Sofia to multiple Bulgarian league and cup titles and led the club to the semi-finals of major European competitions, including the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1989. His greatest achievement, however, came as head coach of the Bulgarian national team. Under his leadership from 1991 onward, Bulgaria stunned the football world at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States, defeating powerhouse teams such as Argentina and Germany en route to a historic fourth‑place finish - the country’s best ever showing at football’s biggest stage. He also secured qualification for the 1996 European Championship in England. For these accomplishments he was widely regarded as Bulgaria’s Coach of the 20th Century.

Penev’s influence extended beyond results. Known as “The Strategist” for his tactical acumen, he was respected for fostering team unity, introducing young talents and elevating Bulgarian football’s international standing. He remained deeply connected to CSKA Sofia throughout his life, closely following developments such as the new Bulgarian Army Stadium project.

Today’s news has sent a wave of sadness across the nation’s sports community and beyond. Dimitar Penev’s contributions, from lifting trophies as a player to orchestrating Bulgaria’s greatest football triumphs as a coach, secured him an enduring place in the heart of Bulgarian fans and in the annals of sporting history.

Our deepest condolences from our entire team go out to his family, friends, former teammates and fans; his legacy will live on in the memories of generations of football lovers.