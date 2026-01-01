Deadly Storms Sweep Sofia and Vratsa: Gusts Top 120 km/h, Woman Dies on Vitosha Mountain

A 31-year-old woman died after a tree fell on her car on Vitosha Mountain, authorities confirmed. The family of four was traveling along Belovodski Pat Street toward the Kopitoto area when the incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. The car, driven by the woman’s 34-year-old husband, also carried their two children, aged 8 and 2, who were unharmed. The woman, seated in the front passenger seat, was killed instantly by the impact.

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev expressed condolences to the family and emphasized that the municipality is cooperating fully with the police and other authorities to clarify the circumstances of the accident. He noted that the tree fell within the Vitosha Nature Park and responsibility could extend to the park’s management or state forestry if the tree was outside the road easement. Terziev stressed that additional inspections of risky areas and increased monitoring have been ordered to reduce further risks.

The fatal incident comes amid strong winds affecting Sofia and other parts of the country. Emergency and Prevention teams and the Sofia Fire Department have responded to 45 reports of damage, including fallen trees and displaced construction fencing. While large trees have caused localized destruction, there have been no other reported fatalities in the capital.

Vratsa experienced hurricane-force gusts overnight, reaching up to 120 km/h, which caused widespread damage. Dozens of trees, utility poles, and bus stops were knocked over, and several settlements remain without electricity. Local authorities have begun staged repairs, and the crisis headquarters is coordinating responses with fire, police, and municipal teams. Officials warn that if winds continue, a state of emergency may be declared.

A yellow alert for strong winds has been issued for 13 regions, including Burgas, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kardzhali, Lovech, Montana, Sofia City and Region, Haskovo, and Yambol. Three northwestern regions - Vidin, Montana, and Vratsa - also face warnings for icy conditions. Citizens are advised to stay indoors, avoid standing near trees or power lines, and seek safe shelter in public buildings or underpasses. Drivers should stop in open areas away from overhead hazards, and mountain visitors should move to low ground until conditions improve.

In Pernik, a coniferous tree was also felled by the wind, highlighting the widespread impact of the storms across the region. Municipal and emergency authorities continue to work to clear debris and secure affected areas, prioritizing the safety of residents.

The combination of strong gusts, fallen trees, and structural damage underscores the severity of current weather conditions in Bulgaria, with authorities urging vigilance and adherence to safety guidelines while emergency crews work to restore normalcy.