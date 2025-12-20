Bulgaria Activates Crisis Hotline for Citizens Amid Venezuela Turmoil
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has announced that it is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in Venezuela. To ensure the safety of Bulgarian citizens in the country, the ministry has set up a dedicated crisis hotline to coordinate support and provide necessary assistance.
Bulgarians in Venezuela are urged to maintain regular contact with Bulgarian diplomatic and consular missions and to follow any instructions issued by local authorities. The MFA emphasized that continuous communication with its representatives is essential during this period of uncertainty.
Those in need of assistance can reach the 24-hour hotline of the MFA’s Situation Center Directorate at +359 893 339 616. The ministry has pledged to keep Bulgarian nationals informed with timely updates as events develop.
