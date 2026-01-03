Bulgaria Activates Crisis Hotline for Citizens Amid Venezuela Turmoil
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has announced that it is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in Venezuela
US President Donald Trump announced that the United States has carried out a “large scale strike” against Venezuela, claiming that the operation resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. The statement, posted on Trump’s Truth Social account, said the couple had been flown out of the country and that the operation was conducted in coordination with U.S. law enforcement, with further details to be provided at a news conference at Mar-a-Lago.
@realDonaldTrump: "The United States has successfully conducted a large-scale attack against Venezuela and its leader, President Maduro, who was captured and flown out of the country along with his wife." https://t.co/Mdxae7rTD8 pic.twitter.com/9UE7bR5MEP— Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) January 3, 2026
The Venezuelan government immediately denounced the attacks as “military aggression by the US” and declared a national emergency. Caracas and other areas reportedly saw plumes of smoke and fires following the strikes, with an eyewitness telling the BBC that “my heart was pumping and legs were shaking.” Footage shows extensive fires and smoke rising over the capital, highlighting the scale of the strikes.
The current escalation follows months of mounting tension between Washington and Caracas. Initial U.S. airstrikes targeted speedboats allegedly transporting drugs in Venezuelan waters, with operations later extending across the eastern Caribbean, the Pacific, and other regions. Reports indicate that at least 110 people have been killed in these operations, and U.S. forces have seized two sanctioned oil tankers, with a third reportedly still being pursued. Over the Christmas period, Trump referenced a potential first land strike, believed to have occurred in Zulia, a state known for its oil production.
The Venezuelan government called on its social and militia networks to respond, mobilizing supporters across the country. Observers note that Maduro is appealing to his socialist base, though at this stage, his options appear limited as more details of the U.S. operation continue to emerge.
The strikes mark a significant U.S. military mobilization in the Americas, described by some analysts as the largest since the Cold War. U.S. officials have confirmed strikes on key sites, including Caracas and military facilities, while the White House has yet to issue a formal public statement. The unfolding situation underscores the highest levels of tension between the two nations in recent history, with potential political, economic, and security consequences for Venezuela and the wider region.
Despite the Potsdam Declaration and Japan's pacifist constitution, which emphasize preventing a return to militaristic aggression, Japan has in recent years downplayed crimes of military aggression, revised its security policies and accelerated moves to a
U.S. forces have reportedly arrested Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, to face criminal charges in the United States, Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed decrees reshaping the country’s top leadership, appointing Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Office of the President and naming Oleh Ivashchenko as the new chief of Defence Intelligence
Explosions were heard across Caracas in the early hours of Saturday, with a CNN team on the ground reporting multiple blasts and power outages in parts of the Venezuelan capital
A United Arab Emirates-backed separatist group in Yemen has agreed to the deployment of forces loyal to Saudi Arabia in southern territories it seized last month, marking a tentative step toward easing tensions between the Gulf allies
US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington is prepared to intervene if Iranian authorities use lethal force against peaceful protesters, as demonstrations over worsening economic conditions spread across the country and turn increasingly violent
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence