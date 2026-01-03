BREAKING: Trump Claims Capture of Maduro in Large-Scale US Strikes on Venezuela

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States has carried out a “large scale strike” against Venezuela, claiming that the operation resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. The statement, posted on Trump’s Truth Social account, said the couple had been flown out of the country and that the operation was conducted in coordination with U.S. law enforcement, with further details to be provided at a news conference at Mar-a-Lago.

@realDonaldTrump: "The United States has successfully conducted a large-scale attack against Venezuela and its leader, President Maduro, who was captured and flown out of the country along with his wife." https://t.co/Mdxae7rTD8 pic.twitter.com/9UE7bR5MEP — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) January 3, 2026

The Venezuelan government immediately denounced the attacks as “military aggression by the US” and declared a national emergency. Caracas and other areas reportedly saw plumes of smoke and fires following the strikes, with an eyewitness telling the BBC that “my heart was pumping and legs were shaking.” Footage shows extensive fires and smoke rising over the capital, highlighting the scale of the strikes.

The current escalation follows months of mounting tension between Washington and Caracas. Initial U.S. airstrikes targeted speedboats allegedly transporting drugs in Venezuelan waters, with operations later extending across the eastern Caribbean, the Pacific, and other regions. Reports indicate that at least 110 people have been killed in these operations, and U.S. forces have seized two sanctioned oil tankers, with a third reportedly still being pursued. Over the Christmas period, Trump referenced a potential first land strike, believed to have occurred in Zulia, a state known for its oil production.

The Venezuelan government called on its social and militia networks to respond, mobilizing supporters across the country. Observers note that Maduro is appealing to his socialist base, though at this stage, his options appear limited as more details of the U.S. operation continue to emerge.

The strikes mark a significant U.S. military mobilization in the Americas, described by some analysts as the largest since the Cold War. U.S. officials have confirmed strikes on key sites, including Caracas and military facilities, while the White House has yet to issue a formal public statement. The unfolding situation underscores the highest levels of tension between the two nations in recent history, with potential political, economic, and security consequences for Venezuela and the wider region.