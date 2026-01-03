Borissov Critiques Arrogance, Peevski Rumors, and Highlights Bulgaria’s EU Success

Former Prime Minister and GERB leader Boyko Borisсov said the arrest of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev was the first clear indication that the current government would fall. Speaking in a nearly two-hour interview for Yavor Dachkov’s podcast, recorded at GERB headquarters on January 2, Borissov said he had no prior knowledge of the questions or topics and that the conversation was broadcast unedited.

“When I learned about Kotsev’s arrest, I predicted that this was the end of this government,” Borissov stated. He criticized arrogance among politicians, saying that while self-confidence is positive, excessive arrogance ultimately leads to political failure. He cited the breakdown of parliamentary dialogue and the refusal of coalition partners to take responsibility as central reasons for the government’s collapse.

Borissov addressed the role of Delyan Peevski, noting that rumors about him controlling the country or being under US sanctions were false. He argued that Peevski’s rise was a consequence of the actions of other parties, particularly WCC and DB, after they withdrew support from GERB. Borissov also recalled that GERB opposed the proposed political cordon sanitaire around Peevski in the coalition negotiations, and reiterated that he avoids crossing certain “red lines,” including creating a parliamentary “Soros” commission.

On Bulgaria’s strategic orientation, Borissov emphasized that the country’s real choice is the eurozone, rejecting proposals to shift toward BRICS or Russian alignment. He highlighted economic progress over the past two decades, noting that Bulgaria’s GDP has grown from €27 billion to €113 billion, quadrupling in value, and that purchasing power now surpasses countries like Greece, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Lithuania. He also pointed to full resorts, increased employment, low unemployment, and rising standards of living as evidence of prosperity.

Borissov took pride in the country’s security achievements, claiming that illegal migration is under control and that citizens can safely walk in Sofia at night. He criticized Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev for maintaining two-thirds of city contracts with the same companies without public scrutiny, comparing the situation unfavorably to the tenure of former Mayor Yordanka Fandakova.

On foreign policy, he described Ukraine as an attacked country and condemned Russia’s aggression, acknowledging Vladimir Putin’s influence but rejecting Moscow’s actions. He stressed the importance of pragmatic relations but maintained that Ukraine’s sovereignty must be defended.

Regarding the euro adoption, Borissov underlined the EU as the best place to live, particularly for young people, citing culture, education, and democracy. He stressed that Bulgaria has never been wealthier, noting €20 billion in fiscal reserves and a stable banking system. He argued that GERB’s governance over 20 years had significantly improved the country’s economic standing.

When asked why he did not return as prime minister, Borissov said that coalition partners demanded the position too hastily and lacked experience. He added that if he had served as prime minister, key negotiations, including meetings with US leaders like Donald Trump, would have been resolved more efficiently. He praised former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov for his role in managing Bulgaria’s economy.

Borissov concluded that while challenges remain, Bulgaria is stronger economically, socially, and politically than it has ever been, and that the people recognize the achievements of GERB over the last two decades.