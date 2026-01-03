Bulgaria: 10% of Businesses Breach Rules in Early Euro Inspections

Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency has identified breaches linked to the euro changeover in close to one tenth of the commercial outlets inspected nationwide, following intensified controls after the single currency was introduced.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Anna Mitova, head of the NRA’s Communications Directorate, said inspectors have been carrying out around 400 checks per day over the past five to six days. She added that the campaign will continue at least until the middle of the month. The inspections began immediately after Bulgaria officially switched to the euro.

So far, the agency has issued 69 violation reports for unjustified price increases. Nine traders have already received penalty decrees, while an additional 300 businesses have been asked to submit documents for further review.

According to Mitova, most of the cases concern food outlets, although she stressed that the data does not show a higher concentration of violations among small businesses compared with larger ones.

Inspectors are focusing on compliance with the Law on the Introduction of the Euro. This includes checking whether receipts display prices correctly, with amounts shown primarily in euros and then in leva from January 1, as well as examining whether any price hikes lack economic justification.

Mitova also emphasized that the NRA is responding to all incoming complaints. She noted that public debate around the euro has generated widespread speculation, particularly on social media, where misleading claims about sharp price increases are circulating.

The revenue agency is expected to present a consolidated overview of inspection results from across the country at the beginning of next week.

Separately, Consumer Protection Commission Chairman Alexander Kolyachev told Bulgarian National Television that his institution has not yet received reports of serious irregularities since the euro’s introduction. He said oversight of traders will be intensified until August 8, when the period of parallel circulation of the lev and the euro comes to an end.

Earlier this year, the National Assembly approved changes to the Euro Adoption Act, granting regulators broader powers to curb price manipulation and speculative practices during the transition.