BREAKING: U.S. Invasion of Venezuela? Explosions Shake Caracas as American Forces Reportedly Strike Military Targets

Explosions were heard across Caracas in the early hours of Saturday, with a CNN team on the ground reporting multiple blasts and power outages in parts of the Venezuelan capital. The first explosion was recorded at around 1:50 a.m. local time. CNN correspondent Osmary Hernandez said one of the detonations was powerful enough to shake her windows.

Caracas is under fire. Multiple U.S. strikes have hit key military sites: Fuerte Tiuna, La Carlota airbase, and a communications center in El Hatillo, all under Maduro’s control. Explosions echo through the capital, the power is out in parts of the city, and U.S. helicopters are… pic.twitter.com/GAtW2NWVy7 — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) January 3, 2026

Following the blasts, several districts of Caracas were left without electricity. Journalists in the city also reported hearing aircraft flying overhead shortly after the explosions, adding to fears of a coordinated military operation.

Footage of a U.S. helicopter firing rockets at a ground target in Caracas, Venezuela tonight. pic.twitter.com/5F81gePPin — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) January 3, 2026

Venezuelan sources have told Sky News Arabia that the home of the Venezuelan Minister of Defense was targeted.

U.S. officials told CBS News that President Donald Trump has authorized strikes on targets inside Venezuela, including military installations, as the administration early Saturday sharply escalated its pressure campaign against the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

The Venezuelan government said the attack poses a serious threat to international peace and security, particularly across Latin America and the Caribbean, and warned that it puts the lives of millions of people at risk.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has declared a state of emergency.

Major secondary explosions after a U.S. airstrike in the vicinity of Higuerote Airport in Venezuela tonight. pic.twitter.com/NrFOVj9IfM — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) January 3, 2026

The developments come against the backdrop of repeated warnings by U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington was preparing new actions against alleged drug trafficking networks operating in Venezuela. Trump has previously said that strikes on Venezuelan territory would begin “soon.” In October, he also stated that he had authorized the CIA to conduct operations inside Venezuela aimed at curbing illegal migration flows and drug trafficking originating from the country.

CNN said it had contacted the White House for comment, but no official response had been issued at the time of reporting.

Unconfirmed reports circulating overnight suggested that some of the strikes may have targeted areas around Fort Tiuna, one of the most important military complexes in Venezuela and a key center of command for the armed forces. The site is known to house fortified installations and bunkers built into the surrounding mountains. While these claims have not been independently verified, Fort Tiuna is widely regarded as a strategic military hub.

Other reports described multiple U.S. strikes hitting what were described as major military and security facilities under the control of President Nicolás Maduro’s government. These reportedly included Fuerte Tiuna, the La Carlota airbase, and a communications facility in El Hatillo. Explosions were said to have echoed throughout the capital, with power outages reported in several neighborhoods and helicopters seen flying at low altitude over the city.

Additional incidents were reported outside Caracas. Fires were observed near the port city of La Guaira, where secondary explosions were visible following airstrikes. The Port of La Guaira itself was also reported to have been bombed during the night. East of the capital, Higuerote Airport was reportedly struck as part of the same military operation, with further explosions and fires seen afterward.

The situation is still unfolding, with limited confirmed information and significant uncertainty surrounding the scope and targets of the reported strikes. Authorities in Venezuela have not yet issued a comprehensive official statement, and the full scale of the events remains to be established.