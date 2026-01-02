Yemen’s Southern Separatists Allow Saudi-Aligned Forces in Newly Seized Areas

World | January 2, 2026, Friday // 12:35
Bulgaria: Yemen’s Southern Separatists Allow Saudi-Aligned Forces in Newly Seized Areas

A United Arab Emirates-backed separatist group in Yemen has agreed to the deployment of forces loyal to Saudi Arabia in southern territories it seized last month, marking a tentative step toward easing tensions between the Gulf allies. The move was announced on Thursday by the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

Further reading: Saudi Arabia Strikes Yemen’s Mukalla Port, Accuses UAE of Arming Separatists

Saudi Arabia and the UAE joined the conflict in Yemen in 2015 with the shared aim of defeating the Iran-backed Houthi movement and reinstating the internationally recognized Yemeni government. Yet their alliance has since fractured due to divergent visions for the country’s future: Riyadh supports the central government, while the UAE has invested in building the southern separatist movement.

STC Statement on Redeployment

In a formal statement, the STC said it would maintain its operations in Hadramout and al-Mahra provinces, which it captured in December, while allowing the deployment of Saudi-backed National Shield government forces. “Today, we launched an operation to integrate the southern National Shield forces so that they can assume the responsibilities and missions that fall to our armed forces,” the separatists said. They stressed that the move is aimed at safeguarding the gains made against Houthi forces during their recent offensive.

Strategic Importance of Hadramout and al-Mahra

The two provinces are of significant strategic and economic value. Hadramout borders Saudi Arabia and hosts Yemen’s largest oil fields, including the Dhabba terminal on the Arabian Sea. Al-Mahra has been considered for new oil pipeline routes that could allow Saudi exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime chokepoint repeatedly threatened by Iran.

Riyadh has repeatedly called on the STC to withdraw from these territories, particularly along the southern border, citing national security concerns. AFP reported that Saudi officials view the partial redeployment as insufficient, emphasizing that full withdrawal would be required to address security priorities.

Escalation Between Gulf Allies

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE intensified after the Saudi-led coalition struck a shipment of weapons allegedly destined for STC forces at Mukalla port in Hadramout. The UAE denied the claim and urged the STC to pull back from newly captured areas. Subsequently, the UAE Defense Ministry announced plans to withdraw its remaining troops from Yemen, though most had already left in 2019.

Independence Risk in Southern Yemen

The STC’s recent offensive has heightened the prospect of South Yemen seeking full independence. Farea Al-Muslimi, a Gulf and Yemen researcher at Chatham House, described the partial deployment agreement as largely symbolic rather than a genuine resolution. The STC now controls nearly all of the territory that constituted pre-1990 South Yemen, including the strategic port city of Aden, Yemen’s main commercial hub, and the island of Socotra.

This consolidation of power significantly strengthens the STC’s ability to pursue independence, given Aden’s economic and symbolic importance. Analysts warn that the cohesion of Yemen’s anti-Houthi coalition remains fragile and could collapse entirely.

International Response

The United States, European Union, and United Nations have called for calm, warning that the latest developments risk deepening Yemen’s divisions. Currently, the Houthis hold roughly one-third of the country, mainly in the north and west, including the capital, Sanaa. The STC controls about half of the territory, while the Saudi-backed Yemeni government commands less than 15%.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, separatists

Related Articles:

Saudi Arabia Strikes Yemen’s Mukalla Port, Accuses UAE of Arming Separatists

Saudi Arabia carried out airstrikes on the Yemeni port city of Mukalla on Tuesday, targeting what it said was a shipment of weapons intended for the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC)

World | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 12:05

Khashoggi’s Killing Ignored: Trump Hails Saudi Prince Amid Massive US Arms and Investment Deals

US President Donald Trump welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House on Tuesday, defending the prince against criticism over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

World | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 14:22

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan Just Shook the World with a Nuclear-Ready Defence Pact

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement," pledging that any aggression against either nation would be treated as an attack on both.

World | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 12:07

Missile Exchange Between Israel and Houthis Follows Attack on Seized Ship

Israel has carried out a wave of airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, hitting ports, a power facility, and the radar system of a ship previously seized by the rebel group

World | July 7, 2025, Monday // 11:03

UK and US Conduct Joint Airstrike on Houthi Drone Facility in Yemen

The United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF) joined the United States in a coordinated airstrike on a Houthi military facility in Yemen

World | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 09:12

US Strikes in Yemen’s Sanaa Kill Eight, Escalating Tensions in the Region

US military strikes in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, have resulted in at least eight deaths and multiple injuries, according to Houthi-affiliated media reports

World | April 28, 2025, Monday // 10:27
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Zelensky Reshuffles Top Leadership, Appoints Budanov as Head of President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed decrees reshaping the country’s top leadership, appointing Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Office of the President and naming Oleh Ivashchenko as the new chief of Defence Intelligence

World » Ukraine | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 10:22

BREAKING: U.S. Invasion of Venezuela? Explosions Shake Caracas as American Forces Reportedly Strike Military Targets

Explosions were heard across Caracas in the early hours of Saturday, with a CNN team on the ground reporting multiple blasts and power outages in parts of the Venezuelan capital

World | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 09:08

Trump Threatens Intervention as Iran’s Economic Protests Turn Violent

US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington is prepared to intervene if Iranian authorities use lethal force against peaceful protesters, as demonstrations over worsening economic conditions spread across the country and turn increasingly violent

World | January 2, 2026, Friday // 12:17

Foreign Media: Bulgaria Joins the Euro Despite Turmoil, Revealing an Economy Stronger Than Its Image

Bulgaria entered the eurozone on January 1, completing the final major stage of its long integration into Western political and economic structures

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 12:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 11:00

Bulgaria Marks One Year in Schengen: Borders Open, Security Strengthened

On January 1, 2026, Bulgaria celebrates one year as a full member of the Schengen Area, marking a significant milestone in the country’s European integration.

World » EU | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 16:36
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria