Windy Start to January: Bulgaria Sees Mild Temperatures and Strong Gusts on Friday

January opens with unseasonably mild temperatures but unsettled and windy conditions across Bulgaria. On Friday, January 2, atmospheric pressure will continue to fall and stay below the usual levels for this time of year, signalling an active weather pattern. The day will bring plenty of sunshine overall, though strong wind gusts are expected, along with brief light rainfall in parts of western Bulgaria.

Despite it being mid-winter, daytime temperatures will feel relatively comfortable. Maximum values are forecast to range between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius, while early morning lows will remain wintery, between minus 5 and 0 degrees. The coldest start is expected in the valleys of southwestern Bulgaria, where frost will be more pronounced. In Sofia, temperatures will drop to around minus 3 degrees in the morning before climbing to about 5 degrees during the day.

The weather will turn more changeable as the day progresses, particularly in the west. Sunshine will dominate the morning hours, but cloud cover is expected to increase later in the afternoon. Any precipitation will be limited in scope, with short-lived and light rain falling only in isolated areas of western Bulgaria. Winds will be moderate overall, but at times may strengthen considerably, blowing from the southwest and adding to the sense of rapidly changing conditions.

In the mountains, the first half of the day will offer favourable conditions, especially for tourism, with clear skies and good visibility. Later on, light rain is expected in Rila, Pirin, and the western parts of the Balkan Mountains. Strong west to southwest winds will persist, and temperatures at around 2,000 metres altitude will hover near minus 4 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny and relatively calm. Air temperatures will range from 7 to 9 degrees, while sea water temperatures will be between 9 and 11 degrees. The sea state will be mild, with waves reaching 1 to 2 on the Beaufort scale.

Astronomically, the sun will rise at 7:57 a.m. and set at 5:04 p.m., giving a total daylight duration of 9 hours and 7 minutes. The moon will be just one day away from being full, setting the stage for a bright and clear night.