Boyan From Sofia Becomes the First Bulgarian Baby of the New Year

In Bulgaria, the first baby of 2026 was born in Sofia, a boy named Boyan, who arrived at a city maternity hospital just 35 minutes past midnight. Weighing 4,150 grams and measuring 54 centimeters in length, he marked the country’s earliest newborn for the year. The last babies of 2025 at the same facility were twin girls.

Other major hospitals in the capital also welcomed the new year with births. At Sheinovo Hospital, the first child arrived at 6:15 a.m. and was a girl, while St. Sofia General Hospital reported its first baby of 2026, another girl, at 6:33 a.m.

Across the country, the new year saw numerous early arrivals. In Stara Zagora, three children were born on New Year’s Eve, including two boys at the University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment "Prof. Dr. Stoyan Kirkovich" and a girl at Niamed Hospital. Dobrich’s first baby, a boy, was delivered at 6:38 a.m., while Plovdiv welcomed a girl at 6:05 a.m. at the private University Specialized Hospital for Active Treatment in Obstetrics and Gynecology "Selena."

In Shumen, twin boys became the first children of the year, born at 1:30 a.m. and 1:32 a.m., weighing 2.29 kg and 1.9 kg respectively. The city of Varna saw a boy born at St. Anna General Hospital at 2:27 a.m., rounding out the early wave of newborns across Bulgaria as the nation rang in 2026.