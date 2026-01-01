Boyan From Sofia Becomes the First Bulgarian Baby of the New Year

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 16:37
Bulgaria: Boyan From Sofia Becomes the First Bulgarian Baby of the New Year @Pixabay

In Bulgaria, the first baby of 2026 was born in Sofia, a boy named Boyan, who arrived at a city maternity hospital just 35 minutes past midnight. Weighing 4,150 grams and measuring 54 centimeters in length, he marked the country’s earliest newborn for the year. The last babies of 2025 at the same facility were twin girls.

Other major hospitals in the capital also welcomed the new year with births. At Sheinovo Hospital, the first child arrived at 6:15 a.m. and was a girl, while St. Sofia General Hospital reported its first baby of 2026, another girl, at 6:33 a.m.

Across the country, the new year saw numerous early arrivals. In Stara Zagora, three children were born on New Year’s Eve, including two boys at the University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment "Prof. Dr. Stoyan Kirkovich" and a girl at Niamed Hospital. Dobrich’s first baby, a boy, was delivered at 6:38 a.m., while Plovdiv welcomed a girl at 6:05 a.m. at the private University Specialized Hospital for Active Treatment in Obstetrics and Gynecology "Selena."

In Shumen, twin boys became the first children of the year, born at 1:30 a.m. and 1:32 a.m., weighing 2.29 kg and 1.9 kg respectively. The city of Varna saw a boy born at St. Anna General Hospital at 2:27 a.m., rounding out the early wave of newborns across Bulgaria as the nation rang in 2026.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: baby, Bulgaria, sofia, 2026

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Windy Start to January: Bulgaria Sees Mild Temperatures and Strong Gusts on Friday

January opens with unseasonably mild temperatures but unsettled and windy conditions across Bulgaria. On Friday, January 2, atmospheric pressure will continue to fall and stay below the usual levels for this time of year, signalling an active weather patt

Society » Environment | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 17:00

Bulgaria Marks One Year in Schengen: Borders Open, Security Strengthened

On January 1, 2026, Bulgaria celebrates one year as a full member of the Schengen Area, marking a significant milestone in the country’s European integration.

World » EU | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 16:36

Sunny Beach Sees First Euro Withdrawal as Bulgaria Officially Adopts Single Currency

Bulgaria marked its first official euro transactions shortly after the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2026, as the country officially adopted the single European currency

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 15:28

Bulgaria Begins 2026 with Euro Currency, Minimum Wage Rise, and Major Public Service Updates

Starting today, January 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially adopts the euro, bringing several significant changes into effect for citizens and businesses across the country.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 15:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Windy Start to January: Bulgaria Sees Mild Temperatures and Strong Gusts on Friday

January opens with unseasonably mild temperatures but unsettled and windy conditions across Bulgaria. On Friday, January 2, atmospheric pressure will continue to fall and stay below the usual levels for this time of year, signalling an active weather patt

Society » Environment | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 17:00

Bulgaria Begins 2026 with Euro Currency, Minimum Wage Rise, and Major Public Service Updates

Starting today, January 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially adopts the euro, bringing several significant changes into effect for citizens and businesses across the country.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 15:09

Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone Without a Budget, Secures Minimum Wage of €620

For the first quarter of 2026, the country will operate under an extension law, which limits state spending to the revenues collected each month

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 14:28

New Year, New Water Prices: Euro Transition Brings Mixed Impacts for Bulgarian Households

New water prices in Bulgaria take effect from today, January 1, 2026, with adjustments ranging from a 12 percent decrease to a 14 percent increase

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 13:11

Sofia Taxi Fares Rise with Bulgaria’s Euro Introduction

Taxi fares in Sofia are set to rise with the start of 2026, coinciding with Bulgaria’s official adoption of the euro.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 13:02

Public Transport in Sofia: Tickets Now €0.80, Annual Pass €185

From today, January 1, 2026, Sofia’s Center for Urban Mobility adopts the euro for all payments, with transport fares recalculated at the official rate of 1 EUR = 1.95583 BGN and rounded down to benefit passengers.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 12:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria