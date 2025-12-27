Ukraine’s Intelligence Confirms Russian Volunteer Corps Commander Kapustin Is Alive After Fake Death Report

Bulgaria: Ukraine’s Intelligence Confirms Russian Volunteer Corps Commander Kapustin Is Alive After Fake Death Report

Information about the reported death of Russian Volunteer Corps commander Denis Kapustin was part of a deliberate operation by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU), and Kapustin is confirmed to be alive. The Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), formed in 2022, consists of Russian volunteers who have been fighting alongside Ukraine since 2014.

According to a DIU statement, the operation exposed a failure of Russian intelligence, as Kapustin remains alive, and the funds allegedly earmarked for his assassination, reportedly around USD500,000, were redirected to strengthen DIU special units.

DIU released a video showing a briefing to Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, head of Defence Intelligence, by the commander of the Tymur Special Unit, in which Kapustin was present. During the briefing, Budanov was informed that the organizers and operatives on the Russian side behind the assassination attempt had been identified, and the money allocated for the plot had been seized.

Kapustin, appearing in the video, stated that his temporary absence had not disrupted the work of his units. Budanov emphasized that the funds recovered from those who plotted his killing would now be used to support operations against Russia.

The initial report of Kapustin’s death was published on December 27 by the Russian Volunteer Corps, claiming he had been killed during a combat mission on the Zaporizhzhia front. The DIU operation, however, confirmed that Kapustin is alive and currently operating on Ukrainian territory, preparing to carry out assigned tasks.

