Dozens Dead, Around 100 Injured in Crans-Montana Bar Fire on New Year’s Day

World | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 13:32
Bulgaria: Dozens Dead, Around 100 Injured in Crans-Montana Bar Fire on New Year’s Day

A deadly fire erupted in a popular bar at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana in the early hours of New Year’s Day, leaving dozens dead and around 100 people injured, many with serious burns, officials confirmed. The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time (00:30 GMT) at the bar “Le Constellation,” which is known as a popular gathering spot for young people to watch sports and celebrate.

Authorities have described the number of fatalities as “several dozen,” with some reports suggesting around 40 people may have died. The injured, numbering around 100, include individuals of multiple nationalities, and local hospitals have reached capacity, forcing the transfer of some patients to facilities in other cantons, including Sion, Lausanne, Geneva, and Zurich.

Swiss police confirmed that the blast and ensuing fire are being treated as an accident, with no indications of a terrorist attack. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though Italian authorities noted that fireworks or firecrackers used during New Year celebrations could have contributed to the explosion. Prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud said a full investigation is ongoing, and significant forensic resources have been deployed to identify victims and return their bodies to their families as quickly as possible.

The local authorities have implemented a complete cordon around the area and imposed a no-fly zone over Crans-Montana to facilitate rescue and recovery efforts. Emergency services mobilized rapidly, deploying around 10 helicopters and 40 ambulances from across the region to assist in the rescue operation. Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin expressed his condolences, describing the tragedy as turning what should have been a joyous moment into a national and international moment of mourning.

A helpline has been established for families seeking information: +41 848 112 117. Authorities are working to determine the nationalities of the victims and to provide updates on the injured, many of whom are in critical condition due to severe burns. Local police officials described the situation as deeply distressing, noting that those involved in the emergency response are “stunned” by the scale and severity of the incident.

The Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, confirmed the preliminary assessment that the fire likely resulted from a fireworks-related accident rather than any deliberate act. Meanwhile, Swiss authorities continue to coordinate recovery, medical care, and identification efforts as the nation comes to terms with the devastating events that unfolded in the first hours of 2026.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, Swiss, explosion, New Year

Related Articles:

Cheers to 2026 from Novinite.com

As the clock prepares to strike midnight and we bid farewell to 2025, all of us at Novinite.

Novinite Insider | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 00:26

Sofia Public Transport to Run Overnight on New Year’s Eve With Special Schedule

Public transport in Sofia will remain operational through New Year’s Eve, with a special night schedule in place between 23:30 on December 31, 2025 and 04:30 on January 1, 2026.

Society | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 11:13

Bulgaria Warns Taxi Passengers: Cash Only on New Year’s Eve and Check the Meters!

Taxi passengers on New Year’s Eve should be prepared to pay only in cash after 9:00 p.m., as card payments will no longer be available

Business | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 11:47

New Year's Eve: Bulgaria Sets Strict Time Window for Fireworks as Authorities Issue Safety Alerts

Fireworks will be permitted in Bulgaria only within a limited time window, from 6:00 p.m. on December 31 until 2:00 a.m. on January 1, authorities have confirmed.

Society | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Thousands in Leva Burn After Unusual Deposit Causes Bank Fire in Gorna Oryahovitsa

A fire broke out in a central bank branch in Gorna Oryahovitsa after banknotes contaminated with mothballs ignited, destroying around 30,000 leva, while another 170,000 leva stored in the vault remained intact

Society » Incidents | December 24, 2025, Wednesday // 11:01

Sofia Public Transport Schedule for New Year’s Eve and January 1 Holiday

On New Year’s Eve, public transport in Sofia will operate throughout the night, ensuring connectivity for celebrations and safe travel.

Society | December 22, 2025, Monday // 14:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Bulgaria Marks One Year in Schengen: Borders Open, Security Strengthened

On January 1, 2026, Bulgaria celebrates one year as a full member of the Schengen Area, marking a significant milestone in the country’s European integration.

World » EU | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 16:36

Ukraine and Moldova Join EU Roaming, Bringing Practical Advantages to the Bulgarian Communities in Both Countries

On January 1, 2026, Ukraine and Moldova officially became part of the European Union’s roaming area, marking a symbolic milestone in their integration with the EU

World » Ukraine | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 15:57

Ukraine’s Intelligence Confirms Russian Volunteer Corps Commander Kapustin Is Alive After Fake Death Report

Information about the reported death of Russian Volunteer Corps commander Denis Kapustin was part of a deliberate operation by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU), and Kapustin is confirmed to be alive

World » Ukraine | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 15:44

A Historic Turning Point: Bulgaria Enters the Eurozone in 2026

From today, January 1, 2026, the euro officially replaces the lev as Bulgaria’s national currency, making the country the 21st member of the eurozone

World » EU | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 11:07

'Congratulations, Bulgaria': EU Commission Chief Hails Euro Entry As Historic Step

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Bulgaria’s entry into the euro area, calling it one of the European Union’s most significant achievements. Speaking ahead of January 1, 2026

World » EU | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 15:06

Portugal 25 Years with the Euro: Growth, Tourism, and Lessons Learned

Portugal has been recognized as the fastest-growing economy in 2025, according to The Economist. While this performance cannot be solely attributed to the euro, the single currency has played a notable role over the nearly 25 years since its adoption

World » EU | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 11:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria