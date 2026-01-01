Dozens Dead, Around 100 Injured in Crans-Montana Bar Fire on New Year’s Day

A deadly fire erupted in a popular bar at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana in the early hours of New Year’s Day, leaving dozens dead and around 100 people injured, many with serious burns, officials confirmed. The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time (00:30 GMT) at the bar “Le Constellation,” which is known as a popular gathering spot for young people to watch sports and celebrate.

Authorities have described the number of fatalities as “several dozen,” with some reports suggesting around 40 people may have died. The injured, numbering around 100, include individuals of multiple nationalities, and local hospitals have reached capacity, forcing the transfer of some patients to facilities in other cantons, including Sion, Lausanne, Geneva, and Zurich.

Swiss police confirmed that the blast and ensuing fire are being treated as an accident, with no indications of a terrorist attack. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though Italian authorities noted that fireworks or firecrackers used during New Year celebrations could have contributed to the explosion. Prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud said a full investigation is ongoing, and significant forensic resources have been deployed to identify victims and return their bodies to their families as quickly as possible.

The local authorities have implemented a complete cordon around the area and imposed a no-fly zone over Crans-Montana to facilitate rescue and recovery efforts. Emergency services mobilized rapidly, deploying around 10 helicopters and 40 ambulances from across the region to assist in the rescue operation. Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin expressed his condolences, describing the tragedy as turning what should have been a joyous moment into a national and international moment of mourning.

A helpline has been established for families seeking information: +41 848 112 117. Authorities are working to determine the nationalities of the victims and to provide updates on the injured, many of whom are in critical condition due to severe burns. Local police officials described the situation as deeply distressing, noting that those involved in the emergency response are “stunned” by the scale and severity of the incident.

The Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, confirmed the preliminary assessment that the fire likely resulted from a fireworks-related accident rather than any deliberate act. Meanwhile, Swiss authorities continue to coordinate recovery, medical care, and identification efforts as the nation comes to terms with the devastating events that unfolded in the first hours of 2026.