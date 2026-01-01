Bulgaria Marks One Year in Schengen: Borders Open, Security Strengthened

On January 1, 2026, Bulgaria celebrates one year as a full member of the Schengen Area, marking a significant milestone in the country’s European integration. The journey toward full accession began in 2010, when the EU Council confirmed that both Bulgaria and Romania had fulfilled the legal criteria for joining Schengen. However, despite repeated endorsements from the European Commission and European Parliament, unanimity in the Council of the EU was not reached for years, delaying their entry.

By March 31, 2024, Bulgaria had already fully implemented the Schengen acquis, including the removal of internal border controls at air and maritime entry points. The Council of the EU formalized this step during Spain’s presidency on December 30, 2023, and Bulgaria officially became a full Schengen member on January 1, 2025.

Concerns that border liberalization would lead to increased migratory pressure proved unfounded. Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the Border Police, reported that in 2025 migratory pressure fell by 70 percent. At the same time, authorities detected a rise in smuggling-related crimes and dismantled a record number of criminal networks involved in migrant trafficking. Addressing officers, Zlatanov noted: “We are seeing out the first year since Bulgaria was admitted to the Schengen Area by land as well. In doing so, we have ensured economic prosperity for our country, and while others are resting, you are out there protecting the borders.”

To strengthen oversight and coordination of Schengen implementation, the Council of Ministers approved the creation of a National Mechanism for Coordination and Control in October 2025. The mechanism is tasked with continuous monitoring of compliance with Schengen rules, resolving coordination issues, following up on findings from Schengen evaluations, and enhancing Bulgaria’s administrative capacity for full participation in Schengen cooperation. The national Schengen coordinator, the Deputy Minister of the Interior responsible for EU affairs, will lead the initiative with the support of six thematic groups managed by relevant government structures.

Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov highlighted the country’s preparedness, noting that Bulgaria is scheduled for its first periodic Schengen evaluation as a full member. “We expect positive results that will demonstrate the excellent preparedness of our personnel in applying Schengen legislation,” he said. Mitov also stressed that Schengen membership benefits Bulgaria’s economic development, transport sector, and tourism, while facilitating the movement of goods and strengthening the country’s profile as an attractive destination. The minister emphasized that the positive effects of full participation in Schengen are expected to grow over time, promising long-term gains for both citizens and businesses.

Bulgaria’s first full year in Schengen has not only reinforced its border security but also laid the foundation for enhanced economic activity, regional cooperation, and international confidence in its adherence to EU standards.