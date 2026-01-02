Sunny Beach Sees First Euro Withdrawal as Bulgaria Officially Adopts Single Currency

Business » FINANCE | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 15:28
Bulgaria: Sunny Beach Sees First Euro Withdrawal as Bulgaria Officially Adopts Single Currency

Bulgaria marked its first official euro transactions shortly after the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2026, as the country officially adopted the single European currency. According to the payment service provider Borica AD, the very first successful euro withdrawal was recorded at 00:20 at an ATM in the popular seaside resort of Sunny Beach. Earlier, at 00:03, the first euro payment via Borica’s SoftPOS system was completed in Sofia, followed by a successful donation using a virtual POS terminal at 00:04:55.

The transition to the euro proceeded smoothly, with minimal disruption to essential services. Borica credited this to careful preparation, strict scheduling, and strong coordination between institutions, banks, payment service providers, and technology operators overseeing the national payment infrastructure. The company confirmed that card payments, mass payment services, and other electronic transactions were fully adapted to handle euros from the very start.

A BTA inspection also verified that ATMs in several Sofia banks were dispensing euro banknotes just after midnight. As of January 1, euros officially entered circulation in Bulgaria, making the country the 21st member of the eurozone. While both the lev and the euro remain legal tender until the end of January, from February 1 onward, the euro will become the sole currency, as stipulated by the Act on the Introduction of the Euro in Bulgaria.

Cash withdrawals from ATMs will henceforth be available only in euros following the completion of technical adjustments. Throughout 2026, citizens can exchange Bulgarian levs for euros at commercial banks without fees or commissions until mid-year. Afterward, banks may apply conversion charges. Leva can also be converted at branches of Bulgarian Posts, while the Bulgarian National Bank will continue to exchange them for euros free of charge and without any time limit.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: transactions, euro, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Windy Start to January: Bulgaria Sees Mild Temperatures and Strong Gusts on Friday

January opens with unseasonably mild temperatures but unsettled and windy conditions across Bulgaria. On Friday, January 2, atmospheric pressure will continue to fall and stay below the usual levels for this time of year, signalling an active weather patt

Society » Environment | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 17:00

Boyan From Sofia Becomes the First Bulgarian Baby of the New Year

In Bulgaria, the first baby of 2026 was born in Sofia, a boy named Boyan, who arrived at a city maternity hospital just 35 minutes past midnight

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 16:37

Bulgaria Marks One Year in Schengen: Borders Open, Security Strengthened

On January 1, 2026, Bulgaria celebrates one year as a full member of the Schengen Area, marking a significant milestone in the country’s European integration.

World » EU | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 16:36

Bulgaria Begins 2026 with Euro Currency, Minimum Wage Rise, and Major Public Service Updates

Starting today, January 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially adopts the euro, bringing several significant changes into effect for citizens and businesses across the country.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 15:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Countercyclical Capital Requirement in Bulgaria Remains at 2% Amid Strong Credit Growth

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has confirmed that the countercyclical capital buffer for credit risk exposures in Bulgaria is set to remain at 2 percent in the first quarter of 2027

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 10:29

The Lev’s Final Chapter: The Story of Bulgaria’s National Currency Before the Euro Takes Over

On January 1, 2026, Bulgaria will officially adopt the euro, completing a process of European integration that began with EU membership in 2007

Business » Finance | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 15:22

Euro Transition Rules in Bulgaria: Practical Examples for Paying and Getting Change

From 1 January 2026, Bulgaria officially switches to the euro, with the fixed conversion rate set at 1 euro = 1.95583 leva (BGN). For the first month, until 31 January 2026 inclusive, a dual-circulation period will apply, allowing cash payments to be made

Business » Finance | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 13:48

Bulgaria: The Fixed Exchange Rate Is 1 Euro to 1.95583 Leva!

With Bulgaria set to adopt the euro on 1 January 2026, the country will retain the long-established fixed exchange rate of 1 euro to 1.95583 leva.

Business » Finance | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 09:06

What If Bulgaria Paid Its Debt Today? €11,200 Burden On Every Household!

Bulgaria’s public debt has reached 62,771,629,088 leva, and if it were to be settled immediately, each of the country’s 2.8 million households would need to contribute approximately 21,904 leva (around €11,200)

Business » Finance | December 29, 2025, Monday // 16:06

Why More Digital Nomads Are Choosing Bulgaria as Their Crypto‑Friendly Home Base

Remote work has become part of normal working life in Britain, with analysis of official surveys showing around 36 – 41% of UK workers now doing their jobs from home at least some of the week in 2024.

Business » Finance | December 29, 2025, Monday // 15:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria