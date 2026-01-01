Bulgaria Begins 2026 with Euro Currency, Minimum Wage Rise, and Major Public Service Updates

Starting today, January 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially adopts the euro, bringing several significant changes into effect for citizens and businesses across the country. Until the end of January, payments can be made in both leva and euros, with change typically returned in euros. Exceptions may occur if euro cash is unavailable, in which case change can be given in leva and stotinki. Leva can be exchanged indefinitely at bank branches, and post offices in smaller towns will also provide conversion services. Individuals may exchange up to 10,000 leva per day, with up to 1,000 leva exchanged immediately; larger amounts require a short application process, with funds delivered within three to five business days. All bank accounts in leva will be automatically converted to euros at the official rate of 1 euro = 1.95583 leva.

Alongside the currency change, the extension budget for 2026 comes into effect. Until a new state budget is adopted, the government is permitted to spend one-twelfth of the 2025 budget each month, maintaining fiscal discipline during the transition.

The minimum wage rises to 1,213 leva, equivalent to €620.20 per month, up from 1,077 leva. The minimum hourly wage now stands at 7.31 leva, or €3.74. Meanwhile, the poverty threshold is set at 764 leva, or €390.63, marking a slight adjustment from the previous 638 leva.

Environmental protections also take effect. From today, sturgeon fishing in the Bulgarian sections of the Danube River and the Black Sea is permanently banned, reflecting the species’ slow recovery rate. In addition, the prohibition on solid fuel heating continues for the second year in nine central districts of Sofia, including Sredets, Krasno Selo, Izgrev, Ilinden, Studentski, Oborishte, Vazrazhdane, Lozenets, and Triaditsa.

Utility and transport costs are affected as well. Water prices in Sofia rise by 12%, while in other parts of the country, the planned increases have been temporarily suspended. Some cities will see lower rates: Yambol experiences a 12% drop, while Pazardzhik, Pernik, Dobrich, Sofia region, Shumen, and Sliven record reductions between 1% and 3%. Taxi fares in Sofia also increase, with daytime minimum tariffs set at €0.70 per kilometer and nighttime minimum tariffs at €0.84 per kilometer. Maximum rates reach €1.24 for daytime travel and €1.52 at night.

These changes mark the beginning of a new economic and regulatory chapter in Bulgaria, with euro adoption, wage adjustments, environmental safeguards, and revised service costs shaping daily life for citizens and businesses alike.

