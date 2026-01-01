Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone Without a Budget, Secures Minimum Wage of €620

For the first quarter of 2026, the country will operate under an extension law, which limits state spending to the revenues collected each month. Despite the absence of a regular budget, the minimum wage has been established at just over €620 per month, providing a stable baseline for workers amid the transition.

Since joining the European Union, Bulgaria has been committed to adopting the single European currency. The lev has been pegged to the euro at a fixed rate of 1.95583 leva per €1, and with the official adoption on January 1, 2026, the euro now becomes the country’s legal tender. This milestone follows Bulgaria’s earlier steps, including joining the ERM II mechanism and the Banking Union in 2020.

In practical terms, during January citizens can make payments in both leva and euros, with change given in euros. Banks and post offices will exchange remaining leva free of charge until June 30, 2026, while the Bulgarian National Bank will continue to provide unlimited, free exchanges beyond that date. Bulgarians holding leva abroad can also convert them free of charge at central banks across the eurozone until March 2, 2026. Price displays in shops and service points will reflect both currencies until August 8, allowing a smooth adaptation to the new currency system.

This transition marks a major step in Bulgaria’s integration into the eurozone, combining fiscal caution with practical measures to support citizens during the currency changeover.