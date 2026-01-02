Bulgarian Travelers Face Higher Fees as Greek Highway Tolls Rise in 2026

Greece has ushered in 2026 with higher toll fees on its northern highways, a change that will directly affect thousands of Bulgarian travelers crossing the border at Kulata en route to Thessaloniki and other destinations. The cost of a one-way journey to Thessaloniki has risen by 23 percent, increasing from 4.35 euros (approximately 8.50 leva) to 5.35 euros (around 10.50 leva).

Other popular routes to destinations such as Kavala, Asprovalta, Komotini, and Alexandroupoli will also see higher toll charges. The increase affects not only private vehicles but also buses and trucks, which face steeper fees under the new regime.

The hike comes as a result of a change in the management of these highway sections, now operated by a new concession company. Officials from the company explained that the higher tolls are intended to ensure ongoing maintenance and the overall quality of the roads.

For Bulgarian travelers, these increases mean that trips to the Greek seaside will now carry a noticeably higher cost, adding to travel expenses during the peak season and for routine crossings.