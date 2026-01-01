New Year, New Water Prices: Euro Transition Brings Mixed Impacts for Bulgarian Households

New water prices in Bulgaria take effect from today, January 1, 2026, with adjustments ranging from a 12 percent decrease to a 14 percent increase, as determined by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission. However, not all consumers will see an immediate change, as the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works has frozen price increases indefinitely for water and sewerage companies with state participation, allowing a transitional period for citizens to adapt after the introduction of the euro. The ministry has not specified how long this freeze will remain in place.

In Sofia, residents face a 12 percent increase, with water supplied by "Sofiiska Voda," a concession operated by the French company Veolia. The new price is just over 4 leva, or about €2, per cubic meter. Meanwhile, some smaller municipalities may see modest increases, including Troyan and Sapareva Banya, where the maximum allowed hike is 13 percent, Berkovitsa at 11 percent, and Panagyurishte at 5 percent.

Despite the general freeze in most cities, Silistra and Razgrad will continue to have the highest water and sewerage prices, exceeding 6 leva, or €3, per cubic meter. Conversely, a number of towns will experience reductions, including Yambol, where prices will fall by 12 percent, and Pazardzhik, Pernik, Dobrich, Shumen, Sliven, and the Sofia region, where decreases will range between 1 and 3 percent.

The chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, Plamen Mladenovski, explained that in municipal-operated water and sewerage companies, local authorities and operators ultimately decide the pricing adjustments. The overall reforms are part of the government’s effort to stabilize utilities while easing the transition to the euro, though residents in different regions will see varied impacts depending on local management and ownership.

