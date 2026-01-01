New Year, New Water Prices: Euro Transition Brings Mixed Impacts for Bulgarian Households

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 13:11
Bulgaria: New Year, New Water Prices: Euro Transition Brings Mixed Impacts for Bulgarian Households @Pixabay

New water prices in Bulgaria take effect from today, January 1, 2026, with adjustments ranging from a 12 percent decrease to a 14 percent increase, as determined by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission. However, not all consumers will see an immediate change, as the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works has frozen price increases indefinitely for water and sewerage companies with state participation, allowing a transitional period for citizens to adapt after the introduction of the euro. The ministry has not specified how long this freeze will remain in place.

In Sofia, residents face a 12 percent increase, with water supplied by "Sofiiska Voda," a concession operated by the French company Veolia. The new price is just over 4 leva, or about €2, per cubic meter. Meanwhile, some smaller municipalities may see modest increases, including Troyan and Sapareva Banya, where the maximum allowed hike is 13 percent, Berkovitsa at 11 percent, and Panagyurishte at 5 percent.

Despite the general freeze in most cities, Silistra and Razgrad will continue to have the highest water and sewerage prices, exceeding 6 leva, or €3, per cubic meter. Conversely, a number of towns will experience reductions, including Yambol, where prices will fall by 12 percent, and Pazardzhik, Pernik, Dobrich, Shumen, Sliven, and the Sofia region, where decreases will range between 1 and 3 percent.

The chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, Plamen Mladenovski, explained that in municipal-operated water and sewerage companies, local authorities and operators ultimately decide the pricing adjustments. The overall reforms are part of the government’s effort to stabilize utilities while easing the transition to the euro, though residents in different regions will see varied impacts depending on local management and ownership.

Further reading: Bulgaria Switches to Euro: What Will Cost More, Less, and Stay the Same from January 1, 2026 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: water, prices, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Windy Start to January: Bulgaria Sees Mild Temperatures and Strong Gusts on Friday

January opens with unseasonably mild temperatures but unsettled and windy conditions across Bulgaria. On Friday, January 2, atmospheric pressure will continue to fall and stay below the usual levels for this time of year, signalling an active weather patt

Society » Environment | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 17:00

Boyan From Sofia Becomes the First Bulgarian Baby of the New Year

In Bulgaria, the first baby of 2026 was born in Sofia, a boy named Boyan, who arrived at a city maternity hospital just 35 minutes past midnight

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 16:37

Bulgaria Marks One Year in Schengen: Borders Open, Security Strengthened

On January 1, 2026, Bulgaria celebrates one year as a full member of the Schengen Area, marking a significant milestone in the country’s European integration.

World » EU | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 16:36

Sunny Beach Sees First Euro Withdrawal as Bulgaria Officially Adopts Single Currency

Bulgaria marked its first official euro transactions shortly after the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2026, as the country officially adopted the single European currency

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 15:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Windy Start to January: Bulgaria Sees Mild Temperatures and Strong Gusts on Friday

January opens with unseasonably mild temperatures but unsettled and windy conditions across Bulgaria. On Friday, January 2, atmospheric pressure will continue to fall and stay below the usual levels for this time of year, signalling an active weather patt

Society » Environment | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 17:00

Boyan From Sofia Becomes the First Bulgarian Baby of the New Year

In Bulgaria, the first baby of 2026 was born in Sofia, a boy named Boyan, who arrived at a city maternity hospital just 35 minutes past midnight

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 16:37

Bulgaria Begins 2026 with Euro Currency, Minimum Wage Rise, and Major Public Service Updates

Starting today, January 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially adopts the euro, bringing several significant changes into effect for citizens and businesses across the country.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 15:09

Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone Without a Budget, Secures Minimum Wage of €620

For the first quarter of 2026, the country will operate under an extension law, which limits state spending to the revenues collected each month

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 14:28

Sofia Taxi Fares Rise with Bulgaria’s Euro Introduction

Taxi fares in Sofia are set to rise with the start of 2026, coinciding with Bulgaria’s official adoption of the euro.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 13:02

Public Transport in Sofia: Tickets Now €0.80, Annual Pass €185

From today, January 1, 2026, Sofia’s Center for Urban Mobility adopts the euro for all payments, with transport fares recalculated at the official rate of 1 EUR = 1.95583 BGN and rounded down to benefit passengers.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 12:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria