Bulgaria Cuts Natural Gas Prices by 3.3% for January

From today, January 1, 2026, natural gas in Bulgaria becomes 3.3 percent cheaper, with the new price set at 31.15 euros, or approximately 61 leva, per megawatt-hour, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) announced. The reduction comes as part of the country’s planned winter supply strategy and reflects a combination of contracted volumes and market conditions.

For the first month of the new year, Bulgaria will rely on natural gas delivered under the long-term agreement with Azerbaijan, as well as liquefied natural gas brought via Turkey and Greece. Additional quantities will come from the Chiren underground gas storage facility, ensuring that the supply meets the needs of households, businesses, and district heating operators throughout the winter season.

According to the EWRC, the arrangements already in place for the entire winter should allow prices to remain close to current levels, provided there is no significant increase in regional demand. The regulator emphasized that this stability will help ensure predictable costs for Bulgarian consumers over the next few months.

