Sofia Taxi Fares Rise with Bulgaria’s Euro Introduction

Taxi fares in Sofia are set to rise with the start of 2026, coinciding with Bulgaria’s official adoption of the euro.

From today, January 1, the minimum daytime fare per kilometer is €0.73, equivalent to 1.43 leva, while the night rate increases to €0.84, or 1.65 leva per kilometer. These changes follow a decision by the Sofia Municipal Council made in October, with taxi drivers citing higher fuel, labor, and vehicle maintenance costs as justification for the hike.

Meanwhile, maximum rates have also been established. Daytime trips now cost up to €1.24 per kilometer (2.43 leva/km), and night trips may reach €1.52 per kilometer (2.98 leva/km). The adjustments mark the first fare revision aligned with the euro conversion, reflecting both operational expenses and the transition to the new currency.

Further reading: Bulgaria Switches to Euro: What Will Cost More, Less, and Stay the Same from January 1, 2026