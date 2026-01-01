Sofia Taxi Fares Rise with Bulgaria’s Euro Introduction

Boyan From Sofia Becomes the First Bulgarian Baby of the New Year
In Bulgaria, the first baby of 2026 was born in Sofia, a boy named Boyan, who arrived at a city maternity hospital just 35 minutes past midnight
Taxi fares in Sofia are set to rise with the start of 2026, coinciding with Bulgaria’s official adoption of the euro.
From today, January 1, the minimum daytime fare per kilometer is €0.73, equivalent to 1.43 leva, while the night rate increases to €0.84, or 1.65 leva per kilometer. These changes follow a decision by the Sofia Municipal Council made in October, with taxi drivers citing higher fuel, labor, and vehicle maintenance costs as justification for the hike.
Meanwhile, maximum rates have also been established. Daytime trips now cost up to €1.24 per kilometer (2.43 leva/km), and night trips may reach €1.52 per kilometer (2.98 leva/km). The adjustments mark the first fare revision aligned with the euro conversion, reflecting both operational expenses and the transition to the new currency.
January opens with unseasonably mild temperatures but unsettled and windy conditions across Bulgaria. On Friday, January 2, atmospheric pressure will continue to fall and stay below the usual levels for this time of year, signalling an active weather patt
Starting today, January 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially adopts the euro, bringing several significant changes into effect for citizens and businesses across the country.
For the first quarter of 2026, the country will operate under an extension law, which limits state spending to the revenues collected each month
New water prices in Bulgaria take effect from today, January 1, 2026, with adjustments ranging from a 12 percent decrease to a 14 percent increase
From today, January 1, 2026, Sofia’s Center for Urban Mobility adopts the euro for all payments, with transport fares recalculated at the official rate of 1 EUR = 1.95583 BGN and rounded down to benefit passengers.
