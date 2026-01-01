Public Transport in Sofia: Tickets Now €0.80, Annual Pass €185

From today, January 1, 2026, Sofia’s Center for Urban Mobility adopts the euro for all payments, with transport fares recalculated at the official rate of 1 EUR = 1.95583 BGN and rounded down to benefit passengers.

Short-term tickets and long-term subscription plans have been adjusted downward. The 30+ single journey ticket will cost €0.80 (used to be 1.60 BGN which is €0.82), while the card covering all daily lines is priced at €2.00. Regular monthly passes are now €25.50, and annual passes for all lines will cost €185.

Special rates apply for pupils, students, and doctoral candidates, who will pay €7.50 per month for access to all lines. Young people under 26 will be charged €12.70 per month or €127 for an annual pass.

Pensioners, those over 68, and passengers with reduced working capacity also benefit from lower rates. Monthly cards for pensioners, based on age or length of service, will cost €12.70, while those over 68 pay €5. Cards for people with partial work capacity (50%–70.99%) are priced at €10.20, and for those with over 71% reduced capacity, the monthly cost is €5.

Passengers holding existing short-term or long-term tickets may continue to use them until they expire. From January 1 onward, all new top-ups and purchases will be made in euros.

Further reading: Bulgaria Switches to Euro: What Will Cost More, Less, and Stay the Same from January 1, 2026