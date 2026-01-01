Public Transport in Sofia: Tickets Now €0.80, Annual Pass €185

Boyan From Sofia Becomes the First Bulgarian Baby of the New Year
In Bulgaria, the first baby of 2026 was born in Sofia, a boy named Boyan, who arrived at a city maternity hospital just 35 minutes past midnight
From today, January 1, 2026, Sofia’s Center for Urban Mobility adopts the euro for all payments, with transport fares recalculated at the official rate of 1 EUR = 1.95583 BGN and rounded down to benefit passengers.
Short-term tickets and long-term subscription plans have been adjusted downward. The 30+ single journey ticket will cost €0.80 (used to be 1.60 BGN which is €0.82), while the card covering all daily lines is priced at €2.00. Regular monthly passes are now €25.50, and annual passes for all lines will cost €185.
Special rates apply for pupils, students, and doctoral candidates, who will pay €7.50 per month for access to all lines. Young people under 26 will be charged €12.70 per month or €127 for an annual pass.
Pensioners, those over 68, and passengers with reduced working capacity also benefit from lower rates. Monthly cards for pensioners, based on age or length of service, will cost €12.70, while those over 68 pay €5. Cards for people with partial work capacity (50%–70.99%) are priced at €10.20, and for those with over 71% reduced capacity, the monthly cost is €5.
Passengers holding existing short-term or long-term tickets may continue to use them until they expire. From January 1 onward, all new top-ups and purchases will be made in euros.
Further reading: Bulgaria Switches to Euro: What Will Cost More, Less, and Stay the Same from January 1, 2026
January opens with unseasonably mild temperatures but unsettled and windy conditions across Bulgaria. On Friday, January 2, atmospheric pressure will continue to fall and stay below the usual levels for this time of year, signalling an active weather patt
In Bulgaria, the first baby of 2026 was born in Sofia, a boy named Boyan, who arrived at a city maternity hospital just 35 minutes past midnight
Starting today, January 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially adopts the euro, bringing several significant changes into effect for citizens and businesses across the country.
For the first quarter of 2026, the country will operate under an extension law, which limits state spending to the revenues collected each month
New water prices in Bulgaria take effect from today, January 1, 2026, with adjustments ranging from a 12 percent decrease to a 14 percent increase
Taxi fares in Sofia are set to rise with the start of 2026, coinciding with Bulgaria’s official adoption of the euro.
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence