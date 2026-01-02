St. Basil’s Day, Survaki Rituals, and New Year Traditions Observed Across Bulgaria

Society » CULTURE | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 11:24
Bulgaria: St. Basil's Day, Survaki Rituals, and New Year Traditions Observed Across Bulgaria

On January 1, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church marks St. Basil’s Day, also known as Vasilitsa or Survaki, one of the most widely observed calendar and name-day holidays in the country. The feast honors St. Basil the Great, while nearly 40,000 people in Bulgaria named Vasil and its many variations celebrate their personal holiday.

St. Basil the Great is revered as one of the leading figures of early Christianity, a theologian, philosopher and writer whose influence shaped the Eastern Church for centuries. He was born around 350 AD in Caesarea in Cappadocia into a distinguished Christian family. His upbringing was strongly influenced by his mother Emelya and his grandmother Macrina, who instilled Christian values in him and his brother Gregory from an early age. Basil later studied in Caesarea, where he met Gregory the Theologian, who would become his close friend and lifelong collaborator. His education continued in Athens, alongside the future emperor Julian the Apostate, under prominent teachers such as Himerius and Proheresius.

After completing his studies, Basil withdrew near Neocaesarea by the Iris River, where he founded a modest monastic community. Gregory the Theologian soon joined him, and together they developed rules for monastic life that remain foundational for Orthodox monasteries to this day. Through his writings and teachings, St. Basil established himself as one of the most important defenders and interpreters of Orthodox doctrine.

In Bulgarian folk tradition, the church feast is closely linked to the custom of survakane, a ritual for health, fertility and prosperity in the new year. On the night before and on the day itself, groups of young men or children go from house to house, lightly tapping the homeowners on the back with survaknitsi while reciting blessings. These groups, much like the Christmas carolers, have a leader and a designated collector who gathers money and gifts on behalf of the group.

The survaknitsa is traditionally made from dogwood, chosen for its many buds, which symbolize abundance and vitality. It is decorated with popcorn, dried fruits, wool, yarn, garlic, coins, rose hips and sometimes a red apple, with blue threads added to ward off evil. In some regions, pear branches replace dogwood. In and around the town of Elena, a specific blessing has been preserved, wishing for rich harvests, healthy livestock, a home full of children and happiness throughout the coming year, ending with the ritual phrase that signals the collection of gifts. Wherever the survakars go, they are rewarded with treats and money.

New Year customs also include collective fortune-telling, particularly focused on predicting future marriages, while in some parts of the country masquerade rituals and kukeri processions take place in the early hours to chase away evil spirits.

The festive table on Basil’s Day is meant to be abundant and symbolic of prosperity. It is traditionally incensed to protect the household from misfortune. Alongside the New Year banitsa with fortunes, families serve dishes made from pork prepared after Christmas. In several regions, including Elena, a rooster is slaughtered and often cooked with sauerkraut. Fruit and popcorn are also considered essential elements of the holiday meal.

January 1 is also rich in church meaning. On this day, the Orthodox Church commemorates the Circumcision of Jesus Christ, understood as the fulfillment of God’s law and the presentation of the infant before God, as explained by Father Vasil Tanev from Sofia’s St. Sophia Church. The date also marks the death of St. Basil the Great, Bishop of Cappadocia, which is why his memory is honored on this day.

Patriarch Daniel is scheduled to lead a solemn Divine Liturgy and a prayer service for the new year at the St. Alexander Nevsky Memorial Cathedral, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The name Vasil, which comes from Greek and means “king” or “royal,” is celebrated in many forms, including Vasil, Vasilka, Vasilena, Vasilia, Veselin, Vesela, Vesselina, Vlada, Vlastin, Vlastina, Vlastomir, Vlaiko, Vatsa, Valo, Vala, Vuto, Tsarena, Tsaril and Tsarila, among others.

Throughout Bulgaria, January 1 remains a day where church tradition, ancient ritual and family celebration come together, marking both the spiritual meaning of the feast and the popular customs of Survaki that welcome the new year with hopes for health, abundance and harmony.

