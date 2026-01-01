The Bulgarian President’s New Year Address: Euro Entry Marks Historic Step but Exposes Deep Rift

Politics | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 11:18
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian President’s New Year Address: Euro Entry Marks Historic Step but Exposes Deep Rift President Rumen Radev

President Rumen Radev described Bulgaria’s decision to adopt the euro as a strategic move taken at a highly contentious moment, speaking in his New Year’s address shortly before the country entered 2026. According to the head of state, the change of currency marks the final stage of Bulgaria’s integration into the European Union, a place he said the country has earned through its long history, culture and civilizational contribution. At the same time, Radev stressed that such a step should have been preceded by a referendum, arguing that the refusal to consult citizens deepened an already serious divide between the political elite and society.

Radev said this disconnect was clearly exposed by the mass protests seen across the country. In his words, the demonstrations “punished the arrogance of the rulers” and reflected accumulated anger over corruption, inflation, institutional arbitrariness and what he described as an unfair political and economic model. He pointed out that the first state budget drafted in euros became a trigger that brought long-standing dissatisfaction to the surface rather than easing tensions.

Further reading: More Than a Budget Crisis: Bulgaria's Gen-Z Demands a Political Reckoning

The president highlighted the protests as the most significant political development of 2025. He noted that young Bulgarians were no longer focused solely on personal survival or emigration, but were instead asking how they could contribute to the future of the country. At the same time, people who had lived through the transition years also returned to the streets. According to Radev, this led to the emergence of a broad public consensus against entrenched corruption and informal power structures. Attempts to divide this movement along generational or ideological lines, he said, were unsuccessful. “People demanded democracy, justice, fair elections, objective media, a real European perspective and a dignified life,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Radev reminded citizens that parliamentary elections are approaching, followed later in the year by a presidential vote. He called on society not to repeat past mistakes or waste the civic energy that had emerged from the protests. “It is up to us to stop going around in circles,” he said, expressing confidence that Bulgaria has the capacity to restore democratic standards and move forward.

In the international context, the president described the past year as dramatic, marked by wars that claimed thousands of lives. He said that, for the first time, there were signs of possible de-escalation, and urged Bulgaria to clearly support efforts toward peace in Ukraine. At the same time, he warned that the risk of wider escalation remains and stressed that the country should not rely on others to defend its interests if it is unable to do so itself.

Radev concluded his address with a message focused on unity and everyday responsibility, saying Bulgarians should prove their worth not only through major achievements, but also through daily actions and human solidarity. He wished citizens health, peace and prosperity, emphasizing that family and friends remain a source of stability in uncertain times.

Alongside the president’s speech, Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone was a central theme in New Year messages from political leaders across the spectrum. National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan described 2026 as a turning point and expressed hope that the new phase would bring stability, higher standards of living and economic confidence. Outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov also framed eurozone membership as a strategic step that would provide greater security, financial stability and new opportunities for both citizens and businesses.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov called the euro adoption a civilizational choice rather than a simple currency change, arguing that it forced the political class to choose between state responsibility and short-term populism. WCC-DB co-chair Asen Vassilev defined January 1, 2026 as the beginning of a new era, saying Bulgarians now live, work, travel and do business as equal citizens within the world’s wealthiest economic union.

DPS-New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski appealed for unity, warning against division and hatred that could undermine democratic order and statehood. Revival leader Kostadin Kostadinov took a more critical tone, writing that Bulgarians must take their fate into their own hands, rebuild the state and restore trust in institutions through a new social contract. BSP leader Atanas Zafirov said he hoped 2026 would be a year of renewed stability and prosperity, adding that “the Bulgarian euro is not just a currency, but part of a conscious civilizational choice.

Slavi Trifonov of There Is Such a People welcomed the eurozone entry as a guarantee for the financial system and an opportunity to turn Bulgaria into a globally attractive tourist destination. Radostin Vassilev from MECH called for decisive action to restore national dignity, while Greatness party leader Ivelin Mihaylov urged citizens to use their free will responsibly in upcoming elections, emphasizing that the country’s future depends on the choices Bulgarians make themselves.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Bulgaria, euro

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Windy Start to January: Bulgaria Sees Mild Temperatures and Strong Gusts on Friday

January opens with unseasonably mild temperatures but unsettled and windy conditions across Bulgaria. On Friday, January 2, atmospheric pressure will continue to fall and stay below the usual levels for this time of year, signalling an active weather patt

Society » Environment | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 17:00

Boyan From Sofia Becomes the First Bulgarian Baby of the New Year

In Bulgaria, the first baby of 2026 was born in Sofia, a boy named Boyan, who arrived at a city maternity hospital just 35 minutes past midnight

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 16:37

Bulgaria Marks One Year in Schengen: Borders Open, Security Strengthened

On January 1, 2026, Bulgaria celebrates one year as a full member of the Schengen Area, marking a significant milestone in the country’s European integration.

World » EU | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 16:36

Sunny Beach Sees First Euro Withdrawal as Bulgaria Officially Adopts Single Currency

Bulgaria marked its first official euro transactions shortly after the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2026, as the country officially adopted the single European currency

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 15:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

From F-16s to Legislative Reforms: Bulgaria’s Armed Forces in 2025

Bulgaria’s Armed Forces in 2025: Pay Increases, F-16 Deliveries, and Legislative Updates

Politics » Defense | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 18:01

Mayor Terziev Confirms: Euro Transition in Sofia Without Extra Costs

Sofia is fully prepared for the introduction of the euro on January 1, 2026, with no hidden price hikes and even lower costs for public transport, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev announced on Facebook.

Politics | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 13:00

Bulgaria 2025: Government Collapse, Street Protests and the Final Road to the Euro

The year 2025 entered Bulgaria’s political history as one marked by the collapse of a regular government under public pressure and by decisive steps toward eurozone membership

Politics | December 26, 2025, Friday // 15:20

22 Years After Karbala: How Bulgaria Continues to Honor Its Fallen Soldiers

Twenty-two years have passed since the deadly attack in the Iraqi city of Karbala that claimed the lives of five Bulgarian servicemen

Politics » Defense | December 26, 2025, Friday // 14:55

Bulgarian National Bank Chief Radev Rules Out Acting Prime Minister Role Amid Political Crisis

Amid prolonged political uncertainty, the resilience of the Bulgarian state rests primarily on the steady performance of its core institutions.

Politics | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Russia Targets Bulgaria: 'Your Country Could Become a Frontline'

Bulgaria has become a significant eastern bridgehead for NATO, raising concerns in Moscow over preparations for potential clashes with Russia.

Politics | December 22, 2025, Monday // 16:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria