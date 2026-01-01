A Historic Turning Point: Bulgaria Enters the Eurozone in 2026

From today, January 1, 2026, the euro officially replaces the lev as Bulgaria’s national currency, making the country the 21st member of the eurozone. The move marks a major milestone in Bulgaria’s European integration and is seen by institutions as a path toward greater economic stability, predictability, and long-term development within the European Union.

The process reached its decisive phase on February 25, 2025, when Bulgaria requested extraordinary convergence reports from the European Commission and the European Central Bank. On June 4, the assessments confirmed that the country met all nominal criteria, including public finance stability, long-term interest rates, price stability, and exchange rate requirements. The final political approval came on July 8, 2025, when the EU Council for Economic and Financial Affairs and the European Parliament gave their formal consent for Bulgaria’s eurozone entry as of January 1, 2026.

With this decision, Bulgaria completes a commitment stemming from its EU Accession Treaty, signed on April 25, 2005, and effective since EU membership began on January 1, 2007. The country had already taken an important intermediate step by joining the EU Banking Union on October 1, 2020.

The adoption of the euro automatically ends the currency board regime introduced on July 1, 1997, following the hyperinflation and banking collapse of 1996–1997. The fixed exchange rate of 1 euro = 1.95583 leva remains binding and applies uniformly to all institutions, businesses, and citizens, ensuring equal conversion conditions and eliminating the risk of arbitrary devaluation.

During January 2026, both euros and leva may be used for cash payments, although change will be given only in euros, except in cases of insufficient availability. From February 1, 2026, the euro becomes the sole legal tender, while lev banknotes and coins will continue to be exchangeable.

All bank accounts in Bulgaria, including current, savings, and deposit accounts, as well as loans, will be converted automatically and free of charge on January 1, 2026. IBAN numbers remain unchanged, and from that date onward, all card payments and cash withdrawals will be made exclusively in euros.

Until June 30, 2026, all banks and post offices in locations without bank branches will exchange leva into euros at the fixed rate without fees. Post offices will allow exchanges of up to 1,000 leva per person per day without prior notice, while amounts between 1,000 and 10,000 leva will require advance requests. After June 30, banks and post offices may introduce fees, and after December 31, 2026, they may discontinue the service entirely. The Bulgarian National Bank, however, will exchange leva into euros indefinitely and free of charge through its offices and designated cash service centers in Sofia, Plovdiv, Burgas, Varna, and Pleven.

The euro, the world’s second most widely used currency, is presented by institutions as a guarantor of financial stability. Authorities underline benefits such as lower transaction and exchange costs, improved investment predictability, easier travel, and more transparent pricing for consumers and businesses.

Euro banknotes are issued in denominations of 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, and 500 euros, each with a distinct color and advanced security features including watermarks, holograms, and raised print. Bulgarian euro coins will enter circulation alongside those of other eurozone states across a market of more than 350 million people. The national side of Bulgarian coins features Paisius of Hilendar, St. Ivan of Rila, and the Madara Rider, with the cent denominations labeled “stotinki.” All euro coins, regardless of country of origin, will be legal tender throughout the eurozone.

With accession, Bulgaria gains representation on the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, giving the country a direct voice in eurozone monetary policy decisions. Between January 1 and March 2, 2026, the national central banks of the other eurozone members will also exchange leva for euros at the fixed rate.

The changeover also brings a new European standard for displaying exchange rates. Instead of showing how much one unit of foreign currency costs in leva, exchange offices will display how much foreign currency one euro buys. Mandatory dual price labeling in leva and euros, introduced on August 8, 2025, will remain in effect until August 8, 2026.

A government decision also strengthens the euro coordination mechanism through the creation of a national coordination center, led by the head of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets, Vladimir Ivanov. The center is tasked with synchronizing efforts across state, regional, and municipal institutions during the transition.

European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis described Bulgaria’s euro adoption as a historic achievement for the country and the EU, praising the extensive preparations and noting that they have made Bulgaria’s financial system more resilient. He emphasized that eurozone membership brings easier payments, lower interest rates, increased investment, more jobs, and long-term growth, calling it a clear signal of European unity.

Agence France-Presse described the moment as historic but emotionally mixed, nearly two decades after Bulgaria joined the EU. At midnight, the lev, in use since the late 19th century, was officially replaced, with Bulgarian euro imagery displayed on the central bank building. While successive governments promoted euro adoption as a way to strengthen the economy, deepen Western ties, and reduce Russian influence, public opinion has remained divided.

President Rumen Radev hailed the euro as the final step in Bulgaria’s EU integration but criticized the lack of a referendum, calling it a symptom of the gap between citizens and the political elite. Public concerns persist that prices will rise faster than wages, fears reinforced by rising food prices and visible increases during the dual-pricing period. According to the National Statistical Institute, food prices rose by five percent year-on-year in November, more than twice the eurozone average.

Political instability, including repeated elections and recent anti-corruption protests, has further complicated the transition. Analysts warn that any technical difficulties, such as ATM disruptions or shortages of euro cash, could be exploited by anti-European forces. In recent days, queues formed outside the Bulgarian National Bank and exchange offices, reflecting both anticipation and anxiety.

The euro was first introduced in 2002 and most recently adopted by Croatia in 2023. With Bulgaria’s entry, the number of people using the single currency will exceed 350 million, marking another expansion of the eurozone at a time of significant economic and geopolitical challenges for Europe.