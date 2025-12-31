'Congratulations, Bulgaria': EU Commission Chief Hails Euro Entry As Historic Step

December 31, 2025, Wednesday
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Bulgaria’s entry into the euro area, calling it one of the European Union’s most significant achievements. Speaking ahead of January 1, 2026, when the euro becomes Bulgaria’s official currency, she stressed that the step crowns years of sustained effort and reforms. According to her, adopting the euro will make everyday payments and travel easier for citizens and will deliver tangible benefits to Bulgarian society.

Bulgaria is joining the euro area, one of the European Union’s greatest achievements. This milestone reflects years of hard work and dedication, overcoming challenges. The euro will bring benefits to the Bulgarian people by making payments and travel easier,” von der Leyen said.

She underlined that the changeover opens new horizons for Bulgarian companies, giving them better access to the opportunities offered by the EU’s single market. “It will further strengthen Bulgaria’s voice in Europe. This step is good for Bulgaria and strengthens Europe as a whole. It makes our economy more resilient and competitive on a global scale. Congratulations, Bulgaria! You can be proud of what you have achieved,” the Commission President added.

Within hours, euro banknotes and coins will become a visible symbol of the freedom, convenience and economic opportunities linked to EU membership for Bulgarian citizens. The European Commission’s representation in Sofia recalled that Brussels consistently backed Bulgaria throughout its path to the common currency. With Bulgaria’s accession, the euro area will comprise 21 EU member states and more than 357 million people.

According to the latest Eurobarometer survey, public backing for the euro remains strong both across the EU and within the eurozone, with a clear majority of respondents viewing the single currency as beneficial for the Union and for their own countries.

Prices in Bulgaria will continue to be displayed simultaneously in leva and euros until August 8, 2026. Commercial banks have already received euro banknotes and coins from the Bulgarian National Bank and have supplied cash euros to retailers and businesses in advance of the changeover.

Lev cash can be exchanged for euros at the Bulgarian National Bank, at commercial banks, and at post offices in smaller settlements where no bank branches operate. Exchanges at the BNB will remain free of charge and without a time limit. At banks and post offices, the service will be free for the first six months, after which fees may be introduced from July 1, 2026.

From January 1, around 96 percent of ATMs in Bulgaria will dispense euro banknotes, with the remaining machines expected to be converted within a maximum of two weeks.

