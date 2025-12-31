Sofia Public Transport to Run Overnight on New Year’s Eve With Special Schedule

Society | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 11:13
Bulgaria: Sofia Public Transport to Run Overnight on New Year’s Eve With Special Schedule Photo: Stella Ivanova

Public transport in Sofia will remain operational through New Year’s Eve, with a special night schedule in place between 23:30 on December 31, 2025 and 04:30 on January 1, 2026. During these hours, selected tram, trolleybus, bus and metro lines will run at extended intervals to serve residents and visitors celebrating the holiday.

Night tram services will be provided on lines 5, 7, 10, 11, 18, 20, 22 and 27. Tram No. 5 will operate every 30 minutes, while No. 7 will run every 40 minutes. Trams 10, 11 and 18 will arrive once every 60 minutes. Lines 20 and 22 will have a frequency of 50 minutes, and tram No. 27 will operate at 40-minute intervals.

Several trolleybus lines are also included in the overnight schedule. Trolleybuses No. 1, 2 and 7 will run every 50 minutes, while line No. 9 will operate less frequently, with departures every 70 minutes.

Night bus transport will be available on four routes. Bus No. 72 will run every 50 minutes, No. 73 every 75 minutes, No. 83 every 65 minutes, and No. 85 every 70 minutes, ensuring coverage across key parts of the capital.

The Sofia Metro will also function during the night, with trains on metro lines 1, 2 and 4 running at intervals ranging from 17 to 34 minutes. Line 3 will maintain a regular 20-minute frequency throughout the night period.

