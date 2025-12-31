“Welcome, Bulgaria” Lights Up ECB Headquarters in Frankfurt Ahead of Euro Adoption

The European Central Bank will visually mark Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone with a special light installation on the southern facade of its headquarters in Frankfurt, located along the Main River, BGNES reported.

The projection was tested on December 30 and will be displayed from January 1 to January 11, 2026. The visual presentation features the euro symbol, images of Bulgarian euro coins, and the illuminated message “Welcome, Bulgaria”, which will appear on the glass exterior of the ECB building each evening over the ten-day period.

According to the organizers, the initiative is intended to underline the significance of the eurozone’s enlargement and to symbolically welcome Bulgaria as the twentieth country to adopt the single European currency.

The light show coincides with Bulgaria’s official introduction of the euro on January 1, 2026. The country received the green light after meeting all required convergence criteria and securing formal approval from both the European Council and the European Central Bank.