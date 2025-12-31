Bulgaria Sees Migration Reversal as Arrivals Far Outnumber Departures

Society | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 10:20
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sees Migration Reversal as Arrivals Far Outnumber Departures Photo: Stella Ivanova

In 2025, Bulgaria recorded a markedly positive migration balance, with arrivals significantly outnumbering departures. Data from the National Statistical Institute, cited by Nova TV, show that around 13,000 people left the country during the year, most of them heading to Germany and the United Kingdom. Over the same period, more than 52,000 people settled in Bulgaria.

Of those who moved to the country, nearly 18,000 were Bulgarian citizens returning from abroad. A further 28,000 newcomers were citizens of countries outside the European Union, while about 7,000 came from other EU member states, indicating that migration to Bulgaria is driven by both return migration and inflows from third countries.

Demographic indicators also place Bulgaria in a distinct position within the European Union. According to the latest Eurostat estimates, the country currently has the highest fertility rate among EU member states. The total fertility rate stands at 1.81 children per woman, compared to an EU average of 1.38. At regional level, the highest fertility rate is observed in Sliven, while the lowest is recorded in Smolyan.

Bulgaria also ranks first in the EU for the youngest average age of women at childbirth. Women in the country give birth at just over 28 years on average, while the EU average exceeds 31 years. In Ireland, for example, the average age of mothers at childbirth is over 33.

At the same time, mortality trends remain unfavorable. While deaths are increasing across the European Union, with an average mortality rate of 10.8 per 1,000 people, Bulgaria’s rate is significantly higher at 15.7 per 1,000. Life expectancy in Bulgaria is also the lowest among EU countries.

Economic data show continued income growth. For the most recently reported period, July to September, the average gross monthly salary reached 2,549 leva, which is roughly 1,303 euros. Wages in the public sector were about 150 leva, or approximately 77 euros, higher than those in the private sector. On an annual basis, average pay increased by 12 percent.

The highest salaries are found in several key sectors. Average monthly pay exceeds 3,500 leva, about 1,789 euros, in Energy Production and Distribution, Finance and Insurance, and Information Creation and Dissemination. In the latter sector, average wages surpass 5,500 leva, equivalent to around 2,813 euros.

