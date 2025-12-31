Other Eurozone States to Exchange Lev for Euro Until March Following Bulgaria’s Entry into the Eurozone

World » EU | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 09:44
Bulgaria: Other Eurozone States to Exchange Lev for Euro Until March Following Bulgaria's Entry into the Eurozone

The remaining national central banks of the euro area will also take part in exchanging Bulgarian lev banknotes for euros following Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone as its 21st member, the Bulgarian National Bank has announced.

Between January 1 and March 2, 2026, all other eurozone central banks will provide free exchange of lev banknotes into euros at the officially fixed rate of 1 euro to 1.95583 leva. This applies across the Eurosystem and mirrors the standard procedures used when a new country adopts the single currency.

The BNB underlined that there is no time pressure for citizens to exchange their cash holdings. “There is no need to rush – the BNB will exchange levs for euros at the fixed rate for years to come.” The long-term commitment is intended to reassure the public that conversion will remain possible well beyond the initial transition period.

Exchanges carried out by the national central banks of other eurozone countries will follow the common Eurosystem rules. A daily ceiling will apply, with a maximum of 2000 leva per customer per transaction, which is equivalent to approximately 1,022.58 euros at the fixed exchange rate.

The service will be available only at specifically designated locations within each national central bank. No charges will apply, and clients will not be subject to fees, commissions, or any additional costs when exchanging lev banknotes for euros.

