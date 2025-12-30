Bulgarian Star Alex Nikolov Ranks Second Globally in 2025 Volleyball World Standings

Alexander Nikolov of Cucine Lube Civitanova has been ranked as the world’s second best volleyball player for 2025, according to the latest Volleyball World standings.

The Bulgarian outside hitter earned the high placement largely because of his performances at the World Championship in the Philippines, where Bulgaria secured a historic silver medal. It marked the national team’s first appearance in a world final in 55 years. Nikolov finished the tournament as its top scorer, playing a decisive role throughout the competition.

At club level, his season with Lube was equally successful. The Italian side lifted the Italian Cup, while Nikolov and his teammates also ended the domestic championship campaign as runners-up.

Only Italy’s Alessandro Micheletto placed ahead of Nikolov in the ranking. Micheletto, a former teammate of the Bulgarian, currently plays for reigning Italian champions Trento. Another Italian, Simone Giannelli, completed the top three.

Bulgaria is further represented in the world’s top ten by two more players. Nikolov’s brother, Simeon Nikolov, who is the national team’s starting setter, finished sixth, while Bulgaria captain Alex Grozdanov ranked eighth.

The remainder of the top ten includes Jakub Kochanowski and Wilfredo Leon of Poland, Fabio Balaso of Italy, Jan Kozamernik of Slovenia, and Patrik Indra of the Czech Republic.