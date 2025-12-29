Zelensky Rules Out Territorial Concessions, Says Ukraine Cannot Simply Withdraw from Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Ukraine cannot simply abandon its territories as part of any peace agreement with Russia, stressing that such a move would violate Ukrainian law and, more importantly, ignore the human reality on the ground. Speaking in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier broadcast on December 29, Zelensky underlined that the issue is not abstract or purely legal, but deeply tied to people’s lives.

“We can’t just withdraw, it’s out of our law. We can’t just withdraw from our territories. It’s not only the law. People live there, 300,000 people… We can’t lose those people,” Zelensky said, adding that Ukrainian troops are also present in these areas and have paid a heavy price defending them.

His comments came a day after a face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Zelensky described the talks as constructive and said the atmosphere was noticeably more positive than during some of their previous encounters. “I’m thankful to President Trump, really, it was a very productive meeting and in Mar-a-Lago maybe another mood here,” he said.

Zelensky confirmed that a revised 20-point peace framework aimed at ending Russia’s full-scale invasion is close to completion. According to him, around 90 percent of the document has already been agreed, with only two points still unresolved. The core disagreement, he said, concerns territories. “When I said 90 percent, it’s true. I think we have a problem with one question. It’s about territories. We have different views with Russians. This is important, not with Americans, with Russians,” he noted, calling it the most difficult issue in the talks.

He added that Washington understands the positions of both Kyiv and Moscow and is attempting to help bridge the gap. Over the past month, Zelensky said, Ukraine has taken tangible steps to demonstrate its willingness to pursue peace. He also raised the idea of a referendum on a future peace deal but made clear that such a vote could not be used to legitimize withdrawing from Ukrainian territory under the current circumstances. “The worst way is to go out from Donbas. It will be a big risk for Ukraine, not acceptable by Ukrainians, by me personally, and the referendum will not be positive,” he said.

Zelensky pointed to the human cost of the war to underline why territorial concessions are unacceptable. He referred to around 100,000 wounded Ukrainian soldiers and dozens killed in contested areas, adding, “And also our army is there.” Figures cited by Zelensky regarding casualties and population cannot be independently verified.

As a possible compromise, Zelensky said Ukraine has proposed the creation of a demilitarized free economic zone, under which both sides would take reciprocal steps and pull their forces back several kilometers. He contrasted Russia’s recent territorial advances, estimated at roughly 3,000 square kilometers per year, with what he described as a devastating price in manpower, claiming around 400,000 Russian casualties over the past year and approximately 31,000 killed each month.

Despite Trump’s public remarks on December 28 that “Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed” and that President Vladimir Putin was supposedly “working with Ukraine” on reopening the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Zelensky said he remains deeply skeptical. “I don’t trust Russians and… I don’t trust Putin and he doesn’t want success for Ukraine,” he said, arguing that continued US pressure on Moscow is essential. “Sanctions, dialogue, he has some instruments,” Zelensky added, referring to Washington’s leverage.

Asked directly whether Ukraine could continue fighting without American assistance, Zelensky was blunt. “No, because we can’t. Without American support, we can’t defend the sky,” he said, stressing that US-supplied air defence systems and ammunition are critical as Russia continues to launch large-scale drone and missile attacks.

Zelensky also addressed the question of long-term security guarantees, saying Kyiv is seeking binding commitments from the United States, ideally approved by Congress. He revealed that during his meeting with Trump, one proposal discussed involved security guarantees lasting 15 years, with the option of extension. “It’s a good proposition with possibility of continuation,” he said, adding that while such guarantees would fall short of NATO membership, they would be “NATO-like” in substance. “It’s a bilateral security guarantees, Ukraine-America document, but it’s NATO mirror, NATO-like,” Zelensky explained.

Acknowledging widespread fatigue after nearly three years of full-scale war, Zelensky said Ukrainian public opinion still draws a clear line. According to him, 87 percent of Ukrainians support peace, but 85 percent oppose withdrawing from eastern regions, including Donbas. “We have to do it, we don’t have other way. Other way will be the war,” he said when asked whether peace on acceptable terms is achievable.

Zelensky also noted that approval of a peace plan would represent a major political success for President Trump, as the negotiations are taking place under his leadership. However, the December 29 talks failed to resolve the Donbas issue. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Moscow’s condition for ending hostilities is the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces beyond Donbas.

The meeting between Zelensky and Trump on December 29 was followed by a video conference involving European leaders. Zelensky said the two presidents would work out the sequence for implementing the agreed points of any future settlement, while Trump stated he would call Putin after their discussions.

Separately, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the troop levels envisaged in the peace framework would be sufficient to deter renewed Russian aggression. Speaking to Channel 24, Syrskyi said an armed force of 800,000 personnel would guarantee Ukraine’s defensive capability. “This number really guarantees our ability to repel armed aggression if it is resumed. It also ensures a planned and sustainable mobilisation process,” he said, noting that an earlier proposal to reduce troop strength to 600,000 had been rejected.

Syrskyi also commented on discussions about a possible troop withdrawal from Donetsk Oblast and other regions, stressing that the military’s primary role is to defend the country. “We are military professionals and our main task is to defend the country… Decisions will be taken on a well-considered basis. This is just one of the possible options,” he said.

Zelensky has publicly described the 20-point peace document as a basic framework involving Ukraine, the United States, Europe and Russia, with one of its key provisions calling for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to remain at 800,000 personnel.