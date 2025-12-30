Serbia to Reintroduce Mandatory Military Service

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 12:02
Bulgaria: Serbia to Reintroduce Mandatory Military Service

Serbia is set to restore compulsory military service, President Aleksandar Vucic has announced, as cited by Serbian media. According to him, the reintroduction of regular service will happen soon and is intended to benefit society as a whole. Vucic underlined that Serbia is strengthening its defense capabilities in a measured way, with the goal of deterring any potential aggressor.

Duration and Purpose of Service

Speaking on Pink TV, Vucic said that the length of military service is still being finalized, but will likely be around 75 days or slightly different. He emphasized that the initiative is not meant to burden young people, but to prepare them for adult responsibilities and civic duty.

“We will soon introduce military service, whether it is for 75 days or for a different period. It is good for the entire society, young people will learn responsibility, this does not pose any problem for them. Nor is there any strictness like it was before or anything like that. And in a very short time everyone will feel richer and everyone will do something for their country,” Vucic said.

Who Will Be Required to Serve

Under the planned system, all men between the ages of 19 and 27 will be required to enter military barracks. The program will consist of two months of intensive military training, followed by two weeks of field exercises.

For women, participation will remain voluntary. Vucic noted that even in its voluntary form, the service provides young people with a sense of responsibility and a concrete way to contribute to the country.

Alternative Civilian Service

The president also addressed the issue of conscientious objection. Citizens who refuse to carry weapons for moral or ideological reasons will have the option of civilian service. However, this alternative will last more than 150 days, making it twice as long as the standard military program.

According to Vucic, this structure ensures both respect for personal beliefs and fairness within the system, while reinforcing the idea that everyone should contribute to society in some form.

