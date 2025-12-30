New Year's Eve: Bulgaria Sets Strict Time Window for Fireworks as Authorities Issue Safety Alerts

Fireworks will be permitted in Bulgaria only within a limited time window, from 6:00 p.m. on December 31 until 2:00 a.m. on January 1, authorities have confirmed.

During the recent holiday period, the Sofia Fire Safety and Population Protection Directorate handled 22 emergency reports, most of them linked to severe weather conditions. These included strong winds, fallen trees, and metal sheets torn from rooftops, which in several cases caused material damage to cars parked nearby.

The information was provided to BNR Radio Sofia by Commissioner Ivan Ivanov, Head of the Preventive and Control Activities Department at the directorate. He urged residents to remain cautious during bad weather. Pedestrians were advised to keep a safe distance from buildings in strong winds, and to immediately call 112 if they notice damaged or unstable roofs.

Commissioner Ivanov also stressed the importance of fire prevention during the festive season. Consumers were warned not to purchase low-quality or suspicious Christmas and New Year decorative lights and to carefully follow manufacturers’ instructions and safety guidelines.

“When leaving their homes, my advice is to turn them off, and in no case leave lit candles unattended,” Ivanov said.

Regarding the use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices, he underlined that permits are required and safety rules must be strictly followed, in line with the Public Order Ordinance of Sofia Municipality. Failure to comply with these regulations could pose serious risks to both people and property, he added.