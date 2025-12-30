Ukraine Denies Alleged Drone Strike on Putin’s Residence, Calls It Russian Pretext

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly rejected Russian claims that Ukrainian drones attempted to attack a state residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling the allegations false and deliberately timed. Speaking to Ukrainian journalists on Dec. 29, Zelensky described the accusations as fabrication and warned they are being used to justify potential Russian strikes, most likely against Kyiv.

“With this statement about an alleged attack on some residence, they are preparing the ground to strike, most likely the capital and government buildings,” Zelensky said.

Timing Linked to Ukraine-US Talks

According to Zelensky, the accusations emerged at a sensitive moment, as Ukraine and the United States are making progress on a revised peace framework. He said the timing was intentional and aimed at derailing diplomatic momentum.

“It’s obvious that yesterday we had a meeting with President Trump, and it’s clear that when there is no scandal for the Russians, when there is progress, it is a failure for them. They do not want to end this war and are only capable of doing so under pressure. So they are looking for a pretext,” the Ukrainian president added.

Zelensky later reiterated the same message, stressing that Russia reacts negatively whenever cooperation between Kyiv and Washington advances. “Another lie by Russia. Obviously, yesterday we had the meeting with Trump, and obviously for the Russians, if there is no quarrel between America and us, and we have progress instead, then that is a failure for them,” he said, warning that “they are simply preparing the ground to strike the capital, and probably government buildings at that.”

Russian Version and Threats of Retaliation

Earlier on Dec. 29, Russian officials claimed that Ukraine had launched a large-scale drone attack overnight on Putin’s residence in Russia’s Novgorod Oblast, reportedly near Valdai. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the attack involved 91 drones, all of which were allegedly intercepted by Russian air defense systems.

Lavrov stated that Russia would “revise its negotiating position,” while insisting that Moscow would not withdraw from talks with the United States on Ukraine. He accused Kyiv of what he described as “state terrorism” and said that both the targets and timing of retaliatory strikes had already been determined by Russian armed forces.

However, discrepancies emerged in the Russian accounts. Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that 89 drones were intercepted overnight, not 91. It also said that only 18 drones were shot down over Novgorod Oblast, with others allegedly intercepted over Bryansk and Smolensk oblasts.

Ukraine’s Response and Legal Position

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also rejected Russia’s claims, describing them as a standard tactic intended to undermine peace efforts and justify further attacks.

“First, Russia has already struck the Ukrainian government building this year. Second, Ukraine only strikes legitimate military targets in Russian territory, in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine. Third, Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the country that has been attacked and defends itself according to Article 51 of the UN Charter. There can be no false equivalence between the aggressor and the country defending itself,” Sybiha said.

He called on the international community to condemn what he described as provocative Russian statements aimed at derailing a constructive peace process, emphasizing that Ukraine remains committed to US-led peace efforts with the involvement of European partners.

Previous Attacks and Ongoing Hostilities

Both Zelensky and Sybiha pointed out that Russia has already targeted Ukrainian government facilities. In early September, a Russian Iskander missile struck the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv. Zelensky warned that new threats from Moscow should be taken seriously.

“So everyone needs to be vigilant now, absolutely everyone. There may be a strike on the capital,” he said, referring to Lavrov’s statements about selected targets.

Despite ongoing peace discussions, Russia continues its attacks across Ukraine. In a mass strike on Kyiv on Dec. 27, at least two civilians were killed and 32 injured. Earlier, on Dec. 25, Russian attacks hit a market in Kherson and a residential building in Chernihiv, killing at least two people and injuring ten others.

Peace Talks Continue

The controversy unfolded as Ukraine submitted a draft peace framework on Dec. 29, proposing 15-year US security guarantees. Zelensky said consultations on the document are continuing, with Ukrainian and American delegations expected to meet in January to finalize key elements.

Zelensky later told Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs that Russia’s wave of false claims only underscores the effectiveness of Ukraine’s dialogue with Washington. “We worked very well, and the fact that the Russians are now trying to derail progress with yet another round of fakes only confirms the quality of our meetings and communication with the American side,” he said.