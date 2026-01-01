Sofia Second Most Affordable European Destination for Short City Breaks

Business » TOURISM | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Sofia Second Most Affordable European Destination for Short City Breaks Photo: Stella Ivanova

The British online publication The Independent has released its ranking of the ten most attractive and affordable destinations in Europe for short city breaks in 2026. The list highlights cities that offer a variety of experiences, from history and architecture to nature and gastronomy, while remaining budget-friendly.

Sarajevo tops the ranking, praised for its Ottoman heritage and low costs for Turkish coffee, local food, transportation, museums, historical sites, and cultural events.

Sofia comes in second, immediately after the Bosnian capital. The Bulgarian capital is described as having a compact city center that is convenient to explore on foot, blending ancient history with Byzantine and Soviet-era architecture. In addition, the nearby Vitosha Mountain provides opportunities for nature tourism.

Following Sofia, the ranking lists Braga, Bucharest, Krakow, Tirana, Seville, Budapest, and Thessaloniki, each recognized for offering quality experiences at affordable prices.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, affordable, City

Related Articles:

Sofia Introduces Optional Night Transport Card for Long-Term Pass Holders

Starting in January, passengers holding long-term public transport subscriptions in Sofia will have the option to add an extra card covering all night lines, the Central Transport Authority announced

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Sofia Public Transport to Run Overnight on New Year’s Eve With Special Schedule

Public transport in Sofia will remain operational through New Year’s Eve, with a special night schedule in place between 23:30 on December 31, 2025 and 04:30 on January 1, 2026.

Society | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 11:13

'Invasion of the Giant Bugs' - World-Famous Exhibition Opens At Sofia Central Station

Central Station - Sofia is transformed into a soaring, buzzing microcosm, thanks to the official opening of the world-famous exhibition "Invasion of the Giant Bugs"

Society » Culture | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 14:57

Mayor Terziev Confirms: Euro Transition in Sofia Without Extra Costs

Sofia is fully prepared for the introduction of the euro on January 1, 2026, with no hidden price hikes and even lower costs for public transport, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev announced on Facebook.

Politics | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 13:00

Sofia Lifts Paid Parking for the Holidays: 10 Days Without Blue and Green Zones

Sofia residents and visitors will be able to park for free during the upcoming holiday period, after the Center for Urban Mobility announced a temporary suspension of paid parking.

Society | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 09:13

Around 100,000 Vehicles Expected to Leave Sofia for Christmas Holidays

Authorities in Bulgaria are preparing for significant traffic as approximately 100,000 vehicles are expected to depart from Sofia for the upcoming Christmas holidays.

Society | December 22, 2025, Monday // 15:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Tourism in Bulgaria Expected to Grow in 2026

Tourism remains a stable and steadily developing sector in Bulgaria, with further growth anticipated in 2026

Business » Tourism | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 13:50

Bulgaria’s Ski Resorts Remain Among Europe’s Cheapest: Prices for the 2025–2026 Season

For yet another winter, Bulgaria’s leading ski resorts continue to rank among Europe’s most affordable mountain destinations. Borovets and Bansko again place in the top five cheapest resorts on the continent, drawing attention as the new ski season approa

Business » Tourism | December 25, 2025, Thursday // 10:55

Bansko Packed for the Holidays as Greek Tourists Fill Hotels Despite Lack of Snow

Bansko is seeing a noticeable rise in visitor numbers around the holiday period, even though snow has yet to settle in the town itself and some organizational challenges remain

Business » Tourism | December 24, 2025, Wednesday // 13:10

Varna Gains Direct Flights to Rome, Boosting Connectivity with Italy

Wizz Air, a leading airline in Bulgaria, has announced a new direct route connecting Varna with Rome’s Fiumicino Airport

Business » Tourism | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 16:26

Direct Flights Now Link Sofia and Warsaw Four Times a Week

Wizz Air, one of Bulgaria’s leading low-cost carriers, has announced the launch of direct flights between Sofia and Warsaw (Modlin)

Business » Tourism | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 15:04

Bulgaria’s Bansko Opens the 2025/26 Winter Season with Ski Legends, Snow and Festivities

Bansko officially marked the start of the 2025/2026 winter season with a festive programme that combined sport, tradition and entertainment

Business » Tourism | December 14, 2025, Sunday // 10:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria