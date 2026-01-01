Sofia Second Most Affordable European Destination for Short City Breaks

The British online publication The Independent has released its ranking of the ten most attractive and affordable destinations in Europe for short city breaks in 2026. The list highlights cities that offer a variety of experiences, from history and architecture to nature and gastronomy, while remaining budget-friendly.

Sarajevo tops the ranking, praised for its Ottoman heritage and low costs for Turkish coffee, local food, transportation, museums, historical sites, and cultural events.

Sofia comes in second, immediately after the Bosnian capital. The Bulgarian capital is described as having a compact city center that is convenient to explore on foot, blending ancient history with Byzantine and Soviet-era architecture. In addition, the nearby Vitosha Mountain provides opportunities for nature tourism.

Following Sofia, the ranking lists Braga, Bucharest, Krakow, Tirana, Seville, Budapest, and Thessaloniki, each recognized for offering quality experiences at affordable prices.