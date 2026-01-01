Tourism in Bulgaria Expected to Grow in 2026

Tourism remains a stable and steadily developing sector in Bulgaria, with further growth anticipated in 2026. Speaking to the Bulgarian National Radio, Prof. Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Evaluation in Tourism, said, “Tourism is quite stable in the country as an economy and continues to develop. We expect growth in 2026 as well.”

Assessing the performance of 2025, Draganov highlighted that the domestic market continues to dominate, with Bulgarian tourists forming the largest segment. “The number of Bulgarians who will travel to Bulgaria will exceed 27 million,” he noted, underlining the significant role of local travelers in the tourism sector.

International arrivals are also on the rise. In 2025, Bulgaria is expected to welcome approximately 13.5 million foreign visitors, nearly one million more than in 2019. “There will be a little over 3 million visitors from abroad this winter season, or a growth of 2-3%. We expect to reach 14 million foreign guests next year,” Draganov added.

The expert pointed out that this increase is largely driven by cultural tourism and other niche forms of travel. Meanwhile, traditional sea tourism continues to stagnate and has yet to return to the levels seen in 2019.

Overall, Bulgaria’s tourism sector is showing a steady upward trend, supported by strong domestic travel and gradual recovery in international arrivals, setting a positive outlook for 2026.

