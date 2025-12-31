Bulgarian Village Faces Euro Transition Challenges Without Basic Services

Society | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 08:55
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Village Faces Euro Transition Challenges Without Basic Services Photo: Stella Ivanova

As Bulgaria adopts the euro, small settlements lacking post offices, ATMs, and other essential services face a particularly difficult transition. One such place is the village of Emen in Veliko Tarnovo region, home to roughly twenty elderly residents.

Emen lacks public transport, a post office, and a bank, leaving its residents to rely on the principle of “everyone for themselves and however they can manage.” The village, a local tourist destination with several guesthouses, also has no mobile phone coverage, and reliable internet remains a luxury. For its permanent residents, the euro is largely an unknown currency.

Meteorologist Krasimir Stoilov, now retired at 66, explained the practical difficulties. To exchange his savings into euros or collect his pension, he must travel not to Veliko Tarnovo but to the nearer town of Pavlikeni, 17 kilometers away. He is skeptical about a smooth transition: “It's total poverty - this village is dying. Those who have relatives will rely on them; those who don’t - may God help them. In practice, I’m left without funds. The closest place that can save me is Pavlikeni, where I can go to an ATM. That’s 17 kilometers away. To get there, I need money for diesel or gasoline.”

The village has a single shop, which operates only for an hour or two a day and has yet to stock euros. Shopkeeper Ivanka Yordanova is not concerned about initially receiving leva from elderly customers and giving change in euros. She explained, “There are few people here who shop, about 20. On Mondays and Fridays, we deliver bread. The exchange rate is in front of me, I divide it by 1.95583, and it works out exactly. People buy basic necessities – bread, milk, and a bit of sausage. I have salt, sugar, vinegar, oil, lyutenitsa, a few candies. I’m not worried about giving the change. Scams may happen. Just like they’re tricked with leva, they’ll be tricked with euros. There’s no guarantee.”

The village mayoral deputy, Vladimir Stoyanov, has not considered training residents about possible scams or counterfeit euro banknotes. “I don’t believe it. I haven’t even thought about training them. We’re 23 people here, we all know each other. Who is going to trick whom?” he said.

Regional authorities have indicated that mayors in villages without post offices will provide transport to municipal centers for exchanging leva to euros. In Emen, however, Stoyanov said this is impractical: “What transport should I organize? I’ll have to drive one or two people in my car. The people are elderly, everyone has managed to get by, everyone has made their own arrangements. I pay with a card, and I will make sure to have just a small amount of Bulgarian leva.”

Stoyanov himself can manage, as he receives his salary and pension via card. The shop in Emen does not have a card payment terminal, meaning residents pay in cash. For the elderly, the first exposure to euros will likely come with their January pensions. How they will convert their savings, much of which has been kept aside as cash for emergencies or funeral expenses, remains uncertain.

Emen’s situation highlights the practical challenges small Bulgarian villages face in the transition from leva to euros, especially where basic infrastructure and services are lacking.

Source: BTA

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: village, Bulgaria, euro

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Countercyclical Capital Requirement in Bulgaria Remains at 2% Amid Strong Credit Growth

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has confirmed that the countercyclical capital buffer for credit risk exposures in Bulgaria is set to remain at 2 percent in the first quarter of 2027

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Food Vouchers in Bulgaria to Converted to Euros Without Increase

In Bulgaria, the maximum value of food vouchers is set at 102.26 euros following the currency conversion, without any increase in the nominal amount.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Cheers to 2026 from Novinite.com

As the clock prepares to strike midnight and we bid farewell to 2025, all of us at Novinite.

Novinite Insider | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 00:26

Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World

As Bulgaria prepares to welcome the euro on January 1, 2026, we look back at a year that saw our readers grapple with questions of identity, security, economic transformation, and Bulgaria's place in an increasingly volatile Europe

Novinite Insider | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 16:36
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sofia Public Transport to Run Overnight on New Year’s Eve With Special Schedule

Public transport in Sofia will remain operational through New Year’s Eve, with a special night schedule in place between 23:30 on December 31, 2025 and 04:30 on January 1, 2026.

Society | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 11:13

Bulgaria Sees Migration Reversal as Arrivals Far Outnumber Departures

In 2025, Bulgaria recorded a markedly positive migration balance, with arrivals significantly outnumbering departures. Data from the National Statistical Institute, cited by Nova TV, show that around 13,000 people left the country during the year

Society | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 10:20

Banks in Bulgaria Closed Until January 4: Experts Advise Using Cards to Avoid Cash Issues

As Bulgaria prepares to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, consumers are being urged to prioritise card payments during the initial transitional period

Society | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 09:20

New Year's Eve: Bulgaria Sets Strict Time Window for Fireworks as Authorities Issue Safety Alerts

Fireworks will be permitted in Bulgaria only within a limited time window, from 6:00 p.m. on December 31 until 2:00 a.m. on January 1, authorities have confirmed.

Society | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Plovdiv Offers Free Public Transport on December 31 and January 1

Public transport in Plovdiv will be free during the final hours of 2025 and throughout January 1, 2026, as part of a New Year initiative approved by the Municipal Council.

Society | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 09:17

80% of Price Violations in Bulgaria Concern Food, Authorities Step Up Inspections

Bulgaria is stepping up its oversight of pricing practices as the euro adoption approaches, with a focus on preventing unjustified price hikes

Society | December 29, 2025, Monday // 13:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria