Euro Transition Rules in Bulgaria: Practical Examples for Paying and Getting Change

From 1 January 2026, Bulgaria officially switches to the euro, with the fixed conversion rate set at 1 euro = 1.95583 leva (BGN). For the first month, until 31 January 2026 inclusive, a dual-circulation period will apply, allowing cash payments to be made either in leva or in euros, depending on the customer’s preference.

How change will be given during dual circulation

Throughout January 2026, uniform rules will apply nationwide when returning change. No matter which currency the customer uses to pay, the merchant is required to give the change exclusively in euros. The aim is to speed up the withdrawal of leva cash from circulation and ease the transition to the single European currency.

An exception is allowed only if the trader genuinely lacks sufficient euro cash. In such cases, the change may be returned entirely in leva, but only during the dual-circulation period. Giving mixed change, partly in leva and partly in euros, is not permitted. These exception rules expire on 31 January 2026.

From 1 February 2026 onward, all cash payments and all change must be made solely in euros.

Practical examples

If a customer pays with a 50-leva banknote (approximately €25.56) for goods priced at €12, the amount is recalculated at the official rate of 1.95583 BGN per euro. The correct change in this case is €13.56.

If, during January 2026, the merchant does not have enough euros available, the same change may be returned entirely in leva, calculated at the fixed rate. This option disappears after the end of the month.

The legislation also allows traders to refuse a payment if it involves more than 50 coins in a single transaction.

Oversight and consumer protection

The authorities stress that the fixed exchange rate and the clear rules are intended to ensure predictability, fairness and protection for consumers, while helping businesses adapt smoothly to the euro.

Citizens are encouraged to report violations to the relevant institutions:

  • In cases of unjustified price increases or irregularities in payment documents: National Revenue Agency – tel. +359 700 18 700; e-mail: infocenter@nra.bg

  • For problems related to dual price display or misleading consumer practices: Consumer Protection Commission – tel. +359 700 111 22; via https://kzp.bg/bg/login or the CPC mobile application

  • For violations by banks: Bulgarian National Bank – e-mail: Notes-and-coins@bnbank.org or BNB-Delovodstvo@bnbank.org

The authorities underline that active reporting will be essential to keeping the transition transparent and orderly during the first weeks of euro adoption.

