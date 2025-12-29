Bulgaria Secures €1.47 Billion from EU Recovery Fund in Third NRRP Payment

Bulgaria has received EUR 1.47 billion from the European Commission as part of the third tranche under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Government Information Service announced. The funds were transferred after Brussels confirmed that Bulgaria had fulfilled 48 of the 50 milestones and targets tied to this payment.

The request for the third instalment was submitted on October 1, 2025, with a total value of EUR 1.619 billion. This tranche is the most extensive so far, covering 22 reforms and 19 investment measures. The reforms focus on key areas such as research and innovation, decarbonisation, public procurement, the strengthening of governance standards in state-owned enterprises, as well as the expansion of e-governance and e-healthcare systems.

This is the second payment Bulgaria has received during the current government’s mandate. With it, the total amount transferred from the European Commission this year reaches EUR 1.9 billion, representing more than half of the country’s overall allocation under the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

At the same time, payments to final beneficiaries have accelerated significantly. Since the beginning of the year, disbursements have increased more than threefold, rising from BGN 1.5 billion (approximately EUR 767 million) to BGN 4.5 billion (around EUR 2.30 billion). According to the government, Bulgaria is expected to submit requests for the fourth and fifth, and final, payments under the mechanism next year.