Business | December 29, 2025, Monday // 16:23
Bulgaria: Parking at the Seven Rila Lakes Jumps Overnight from 5 Leva to 5 Euros

Parking at the chairlift serving the Seven Rila Lakes will cost 5 euros from the New Year, replacing the current flat fee of 5 leva, regardless of how long vehicles remain there, the Municipality of Sapareva Banya confirmed to Bulgarian National Radio. The hourly rate in the town’s blue parking zone will also rise, increasing from 1 lev to 1 euro per hour. In practice, this means a jump from about €0.51 to €1 per hour, while the parking fee at the lift goes from roughly €2.56 to €5.

The changes follow a decision by the municipal council, which approved higher local taxes and fees across the entire municipality of Sapareva Banya, effective from January 1. According to the local authorities, the adjustments apply broadly and are not limited only to parking services.

The parking area at the chairlift has a capacity of around 200 vehicles and is often filled to capacity, particularly during holiday periods and weekends. Alongside the parking fee, the price for using the chairlift itself is also being increased.

Mayor Kalin Gelev defended the decision, arguing that the rise reflects long-overdue adjustments rather than an excessive increase. As he put it:
Leva in euros is the same value. Won’t they protest? What should they protest, they are paying their employees minimum wages, maintenance is getting more expensive, what should they protest? Plus, we haven’t raised the fee since the parking lot was created in 2011. Inflation is much higher than what is rising. Since the new year, from 1 euro in Sapareva Banya for the blue zone, up to 5 euros.

