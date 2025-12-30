Kremlin Demands Ukraine Pull Back from Donbas as Ceasefire Condition, Zelensky Highlights Remaining Issues

World » UKRAINE | December 29, 2025, Monday // 14:18
Bulgaria: Kremlin Demands Ukraine Pull Back from Donbas as Ceasefire Condition, Zelensky Highlights Remaining Issues

The Kremlin has made clear that its prerequisite for a halt in hostilities is Ukraine’s full withdrawal of armed forces from Donbas. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov clarified that the “responsible” decision referenced by Vladimir Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, entails a complete pullback of Ukrainian troops beyond the administrative boundaries of the Donbas region. When asked whether this condition applies also to Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, Peskov declined to provide further details, stating that Russia will not publicly discuss specific provisions, emphasizing that Moscow’s aim is to conclude the military conflict while achieving its strategic objectives.

President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated that discussions with US President Donald Trump on a 20-point “peace plan” left unresolved only two items: the status of Ukrainian territories and the operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Speaking during an online press briefing on his return to Europe, Zelensky noted that other elements of the plan, including US security guarantees, joint US-EU guarantees, and the military dimension of these guarantees, have largely been agreed. He described the plan as “90% ready” due to these remaining points.

The Ukrainian leader also highlighted an economic framework for post-war reconstruction and development drawn up with US support, which aims to mobilize between USD700 billion and USD800 billion.

Zelensky stressed that the presence of an international military contingent on Ukrainian territory would provide a genuine security guarantee. He said such forces would reinforce existing assurances from international partners and bolster confidence among civilians, the military, domestic and international businesses, and investors that Russia would not resume aggression.

Addressing the possibility of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky said he is open to negotiations in any format, provided that Putin’s words are backed by actions. He described the messages relayed by Trump from Putin as inconsistent, highlighting Russia’s ongoing missile strikes and orders targeting Ukrainian infrastructure despite public statements of a desire for peace. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is prepared to engage in direct talks, with the main criterion being that Russian actions align with its purported peace-oriented rhetoric.

The US-Ukraine dialogue, conducted in late December with Trump and followed by a video conference with European leaders, confirmed that while progress has been made on most elements of the peace plan, the issues of territorial control and nuclear facility management remain the key sticking points. Ukraine continues to advocate for concrete international security measures and is ready for direct negotiations with Moscow.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, Donbas, Zelensky

Related Articles:

Zelensky Rules Out Territorial Concessions, Says Ukraine Cannot Simply Withdraw from Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Ukraine cannot simply abandon its territories as part of any peace agreement with Russia, stressing that such a move would violate Ukrainian law and, more importantly, ignore the human reality on the ground

World » Ukraine | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 10:30

Ukraine Denies Alleged Drone Strike on Putin’s Residence, Calls It Russian Pretext

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly rejected Russian claims that Ukrainian drones attempted to attack a state residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin

World » Russia | December 29, 2025, Monday // 22:03

Much Talk, Little Outcome: Peace Efforts Yield No Breakthrough on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not accepted the idea of a ceasefire during a possible Ukrainian referendum on a proposed peace plan

World » Ukraine | December 29, 2025, Monday // 09:53

Pro-Ukrainian Russian Volunteer Corps Confirms Death Of Its Commander in Nighttime Combat Operation

Denis Kapustin, known by the call sign WhiteRex and serving as commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, was killed during a combat operation on the Zaporizhzhia front on the night of December 26 to 27

World » Ukraine | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 11:40

US Transcripts Reveal Putin’s NATO Overtures and Early Claims That Ukraine Was 'Artificial'

Recently declassified US transcripts from the early 2000s show that Russian President Vladimir Putin openly raised the question of Russia potentially joining NATO during talks with then US President George W Bush

World » Russia | December 25, 2025, Thursday // 15:05

Russia and Venezuela Condemn US Military Moves in Caribbean, Warn of Regional Risks

Russia and Venezuela have issued a joint warning over what they describe as an expanding US military footprint in the Caribbean, cautioning that Washington’s actions could destabilise the region and threaten international shipping routes.

World | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 12:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Zelensky Rules Out Territorial Concessions, Says Ukraine Cannot Simply Withdraw from Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Ukraine cannot simply abandon its territories as part of any peace agreement with Russia, stressing that such a move would violate Ukrainian law and, more importantly, ignore the human reality on the ground

World » Ukraine | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 10:30

Much Talk, Little Outcome: Peace Efforts Yield No Breakthrough on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not accepted the idea of a ceasefire during a possible Ukrainian referendum on a proposed peace plan

World » Ukraine | December 29, 2025, Monday // 09:53

Pro-Ukrainian Russian Volunteer Corps Confirms Death Of Its Commander in Nighttime Combat Operation

Denis Kapustin, known by the call sign WhiteRex and serving as commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, was killed during a combat operation on the Zaporizhzhia front on the night of December 26 to 27

World » Ukraine | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 11:40

'Ukraine Is A Transitional Democracy, Caught Between the Logic of War and the Logic Of Integration!'

The people of Ukraine are heading into their fourth winter of war - a winter that, for many, is increasingly becoming a fight for survival.

World » Ukraine | December 22, 2025, Monday // 18:50

Russia Accused of War Crime After Dozens of Elderly Civilians Abducted from Ukraine’s Sumy Region

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for an international response to what he described as a Russian war crime after more than 50 civilians were abducted from the border village of Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast.

World » Ukraine | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 20:38

Russian Missile Strike on Odesa Port Kills 8, Impacts Besarabian Bulgarian Communities

The number of people killed in a Russian missile strike on port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast has increased to eight, while 27 others have been injured, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

World » Ukraine | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 10:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria