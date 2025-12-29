Bulgaria Faces Widespread Job Cuts Across 19 Regions, Over 3,500 Workers Affected

Bulgaria is facing widespread job cuts across 19 regions, with a total of 59 mass layoff notifications affecting 3,568 employees this year, according to the Employment Agency (EA). These notifications cover more than half of the country, creating significant pressure on local labor markets and prompting calls for institutional intervention.

The mass layoff process follows a legal procedure requiring prior notification to the Employment Agency. The affected regions include Sofia, Vratsa, Varna, Dobrich, Pleven, Pernik, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad, Kardzhali, Veliko Tarnovo, Lovech, Plovdiv, Targovishte, Ruse, Haskovo, Montana, Stara Zagora, and Silistra.

Several regions report particularly large layoffs, with over 100 employees affected in each case. In Sofia, major business process outsourcing companies, TTEC Eastern Europe and Alorica Bulgaria, are among those reducing staff. Plovdiv’s Maxcom and Pazardzhik’s Leader 96, both bicycle manufacturers, are also laying off over 100 employees each. In Targovishte, Pashabahce Bulgaria, a leading producer of household glass and packaging, has implemented significant cuts. The garment industry is likewise affected, with Balkonf in Dobrich and Arda in Ruse reducing their workforces by more than 100 employees. Montana’s Beltex-M, which manufactures work and protective clothing and specialized equipment, is also part of the layoffs.

Earlier this year, the Japanese cable factory Se Bordnetze-Bulgaria in Mezdra closed, leaving 950 employees without work. Rising labor costs prompted the company to relocate operations to Romania and Moldova. A smaller branch in Karnobat also saw 100 workers laid off during the year.

Approximately a third of the affected workers have already secured new jobs, while the remainder are seeking employment, retraining, or qualifications. The highest number of registrations at labor offices comes from Sofia, with 672 employees, followed by Dobrich (159), Plovdiv (152), and Ruse (104). In total, only 1,590 of the 3,568 affected individuals have registered to seek new employment.

Concerns persist over new layoffs. In Ruse, BTB Bulgaria, a longstanding garment company, announced its exit from the country, putting nearly 400 employees at risk. At the time of the report, formal dismissal notices had not yet been issued. Earlier in the year, Ruse also recorded two other mass layoff notifications, including Arda and Savanna.

The Employment Agency notes that mass layoff decisions affect both small and large employers. Causes vary, ranging from the closure of entire production facilities, as seen in Ruse and Mezdra, to staff reductions and organizational restructuring, which often require employees to acquire new skills.